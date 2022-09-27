Read full article on original website
All-Pro Colts LB Shaquille Leonard responds to criticism over sideline celebration
INDIANAPOLIS — All-Pro Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard issued a message in his weekly media availability. Leonard, who has missed the season's first three games after undergoing offseason back surgery to relieve the pressure two discs in his spine were putting on his nerves, was shown often on the video board at Lucas Oil...
Neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fired over 'several mistakes'
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a game has been fired.
Cardinals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad
Ahead of their game with the Carolina Panthers, the Arizona Cardinals made their two practice squad elevations on Saturday.
Indiana high school football's leading rusher, Luke Hansen is Roncalli's rough-housing running back
By Phillip B. Wilson INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Hansen grew up enjoying necessary roughness from brotherly love. That’s why his father Joe, while watching the Roncalli Royals running back churn out chunks of yards, proudly describes, “Luke runs like he’s running from his two brothers.” Whether it was ...
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
Oklahoma’s Harmon Carted Off Field on Stretcher After Scary Hit
The defensive end left the field “conscious and responsive” after his head and neck snapped back on a tackle.
Former Indiana player breaks into LSU football locker room, claims he's reason LSU won 2019 title
Former Indiana football player Ralph Green III allegedly broke into the LSU locker room claiming he's why Tigers won the 2019 national championship.
College basketball offseason winners and losers: Duke, Indiana make right moves; Louisville, Arizona stumble
College basketball teams around the country returned to the gym this week for their first official practices of the 2022-23 season, which unofficially brought the offseason to an end. While fans must wait several more weeks to see their programs in action, coaching staffs now have the chance to begin molding their squads into teams capable of reaching their full potential.
Atlanta United eliminated from playoffs with loss to Revolution
Gustavo Bou curled an 85th-minute shot into the goal on Saturday, giving the New England Revolution a 2-1 win over
Caleb Murphy seizing his chance with IU football: 'My whole life’s led up to this moment.'
BLOOMINGTON – Nestled a little more than halfway between Mitchell and Salem on State Road 60, Campbellsburg is roughly 51 miles from Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium. As of 2010 census, Campbellsburg claimed a population of 585 people. Its elementary school and its high school adjoin one another. The West Washington Senators compete in Class A.
