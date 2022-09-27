ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 11

Nick Kroll Jokes He Told Harry Styles to Spit on Chris Pine to Build 'Don't Worry Darling' Buzz

Nick Kroll is taking credit for the wildly dramatic press tour surrounding his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "The movie, if you haven't seen it yet, it's a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better so that when you're watching it it's all new and surprising," Kroll saaid on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So I decided, 'Let's make a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself, right?'"
WHAS 11

Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'

It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
WHAS 11

George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument' As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance. “It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."
WHAS 11

Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)

Colton Haynes is conning his way into love. The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.
WHAS 11

'The Masked Singer' Vegas Night Unmasks Three More Big Stars While Welcoming Back Donny Osmond (Recap)

Viva Las Vegas!The Masked Singer got fans into a Sin City mindset on Wednesday with an all-new Vegas Night-themed episode. To celebrate the occasion, the show welcomed a very special guest panelist -- Donny Osmond! The celebrated entertainer is no stranger to the show, as he made it to the finals in the show's first season, performing at The Peacock.
WHAS 11

Nick Cannon Announces Birth of 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell

Welcome to the world, Rise Messiah! Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child on Friday, marking his third baby with Brittany Bell. "Another Blessing!!!" Cannon shared on Instagram. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need."
WHAS 11

'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family

Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
WHAS 11

Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years

Trevor Noah is ending a storied run on the famed Comedy Central late-night series, The Daily Show. Noah has hosted the program for seven years after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. The host made the announcement of his forthcoming departure to the studio audience on Thursday evening, though...
