Nick Kroll Jokes He Told Harry Styles to Spit on Chris Pine to Build 'Don't Worry Darling' Buzz
Nick Kroll is taking credit for the wildly dramatic press tour surrounding his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "The movie, if you haven't seen it yet, it's a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better so that when you're watching it it's all new and surprising," Kroll saaid on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So I decided, 'Let's make a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself, right?'"
Coolio Dead at 59: Celebrities React to the GRAMMY-Winning Rapper's Death
In the wake of Coolio's untimely death on Wednesday, famous fans and collaborators who knew the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper took to social media to pay tribute and share memories. Coolio -- who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- died in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, at the age of...
Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'
It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
'Ghosts' Cast Tease Season 2 and Their Dream A-List Guest Stars (Exclusive)
The Ghosts cast got all dressed up as they posed for a CBS Watch magazine spread and teased season 2, which kicks off Thursday on CBS. Only ET was with the ensemble as they reflected on the comedy's breakout first season and offered a glimpse into what awaits the crew as they begin a new chapter.
Garcelle Beauvais on the Legacy of 'The Real' and Possibly Joining a Reboot (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais is looking back on her time on The Real. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 55-year-old TV personality at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, and she fondly remembered the show, which aired its series finale in June. "I really felt like that was a...
'Bros' Stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Get Tested on How Well They Know Each Other (Exclusive)
A self-proclaimed lifelong fan of romantic comedies, Billy Eichner channeled years of watching those films -- either not seeing himself reflected onscreen or always pushed to the sidelines -- into Bros, the hilarious new R-rated gay rom-com co-written by and starring the former host of Billy on the Street. Ahead...
Kid Cudi Celebrates 'Entergalactic' Album Release, Dedicates Netflix Series to Late Virgil Abloh
The Entergalactic experience has kicked off! Kid Cudi debuted his long-awaited masterpiece on Friday, releasing the Entergalactic animated series on Netflix and dropping an album of the same name simultaneously. On Friday, the 38-year-old musician took to social media to share his excitement over fans' reaction to the premieres and...
Rob Schneider's Daughter Miranda Reveals She's Only Seen Half of One of His Movies (Exclusive)
Rob Schneider's daughter may be a bit behind on her movie watchlist, but she's not out of the loop on her dad's comedic appeal. Nine-year-old Miranda told ET's Will Marfuggi that she's only seen "half of one" of her father's movies, but said she still thinks her dad is funny.
Rita Ora Gushes Over Being 'in Love' With Taika Waititi After Secret Marriage Reports
Rita Ora is so in love, she's singing it out loud!. During an interview on the Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, the performer gushed about the status of her love life and made rare comments about her other half, Taika Waititi. "I’m in love, very much in love," she...
George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument' As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary
Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance. “It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."
Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)
Colton Haynes is conning his way into love. The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.
'The Masked Singer' Vegas Night Unmasks Three More Big Stars While Welcoming Back Donny Osmond (Recap)
Viva Las Vegas!The Masked Singer got fans into a Sin City mindset on Wednesday with an all-new Vegas Night-themed episode. To celebrate the occasion, the show welcomed a very special guest panelist -- Donny Osmond! The celebrated entertainer is no stranger to the show, as he made it to the finals in the show's first season, performing at The Peacock.
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on Their Mother-Son Dynamic in CBS' 'So Help Me Todd' (Exclusive)
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new drama, So Help Me Todd, which follows razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd, as her law firm's in-house investigator. ET was first on the Vancouver set in August, where Harden and Astin previewed their series, which premieres Thursday.
Nick Cannon Announces Birth of 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell
Welcome to the world, Rise Messiah! Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child on Friday, marking his third baby with Brittany Bell. "Another Blessing!!!" Cannon shared on Instagram. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need."
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family
Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth -- and Kris Scrambles to Grab Hilarious Hospital Essentials
After fans got to see the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality series' second episode kicked off with the birth of Kylie Jenner's son nearly six months earlier. It is explained at the beginning of Thursday's episode that the show...
'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis
It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider -- and things just got even better! The Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis. The former software engineer shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.
Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years
Trevor Noah is ending a storied run on the famed Comedy Central late-night series, The Daily Show. Noah has hosted the program for seven years after taking over for Jon Stewart in 2015. The host made the announcement of his forthcoming departure to the studio audience on Thursday evening, though...
