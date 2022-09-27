Read full article on original website
Marva Hicks dead at 66: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at 66, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia, was...
Richard Roat, 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in "Seinfeld," "Friends" and "Dallas," has died. He was 89. Roat died on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., The Los Angeles Times reported. Roat's career took off with the early '60s soap opera "The Doctors," on...
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film
The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies
The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died. Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released
With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
Bette's Second Act: The Queen of Halloween Returns with 'Hocus Pocus 2'
"I have to say a huge fat thank you and a huge shout out to all the fans that basically made [Hocus Pocus 2] happen," Bette Midler tells Newsweek's Parting Shot. "If it hadn't been for them, we never would have been given the green light to do it."
CBS Holds ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Premiere Screenings in Empty Theaters — For Non-Living Fans Only (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS is screening the Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” in theaters across the country — and you’re not invited. Well, unless you’re dead. In a marketing stunt tied to this Thursday’s return of the hit Eye comedy, the season opener of “Ghosts” is being showcased in the middle of the night at venues in Los Angeles, Savannah, Ga., and Portland, Ore., but to empty seats. Instead, CBS is inviting actual ghosts to view the show — mortals be damned. “We are using social media and we’ve got some mediums and some other folks that we’re using to put the word out to...
Bob Saget's Final Movie 'Daniel's Gotta Die' to Premiere at Austin Film Festival
Bob Saget is remembered as one of the greatest comedians of all time, and he will now get to give audiences one last laugh when his final film, Daniel's Gotta Die, has its premiere at the upcoming Austin Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the festival announced that Daniel's...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Exec Producer Teases Possible Broadway Musical Adaptation
Hocus Pocus casting its spell on Broadway? The Sanderson Sisters might be flying their brooms a bit closer to the stage after all. A long-rumored stage adaptation of the popular 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker just got another vote of confidence. A day before Disney+ unveils the Hocus Pocus 2 sequel with the original cast reunited, executive producer David Kirschner says a musical version is once again in the works.
Hocus Pocus: Bette Midler Open to Returning for Third Film
Nearly 30 years after audiences first met Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus, the character will be making their return for Hocus Pocus 2, and Midler herself isn't ruling out a potential return for a third film. With the second installment yet to be unleashed, audiences are left to speculate about how Winifred will be coming back to life after the events of the original film, so it's anyone's guess as to how she could possibly be revived for a third installment. Hocus Pocus 2 will be debuting exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, September 30th.
Did Marilyn Monroe Date Charlie Chaplin's Son? The Truth Behind 'Blonde'
Marilyn Monroe is portrayed by Ana de Armas and Charlie Chaplin Jr. is played by Xavier Samuel in new Netflix film 'Blonde.'
Academy Names Winners of 2022 Nicholl Fellowships In Screenwriting
Continuing a tradition that began in 1985, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday named four individuals and one writing team as the final winners for the 2022 Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting. Jennifer Archer from Springwater, Ontario, and Timothy Ware-Hill of Orange, NJ, took two of the spots. The other three went to winners from Southern California including Sam Boyer, J.M. Levine, and the team of Callie Bloem and Christopher Ewing. Each individual and the writing team will receive a $35,000 prize and mentorship opportunities from an AMPAS member for their fellowship year. A live read of selected scenes...
New 'The Fabelmans' Poster Gives Us Reel Look Into Steven Spielberg's Passion Project
A new poster for the upcoming film The Fabelmans has just been released, giving us a new look at iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg's latest project. The Fabelmans is set to be released to theaters on November 11, 2022. The film made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022.
Marilyn Monroe's gowns, "King Kong" puppets: Hispanics made them
The history of the silver screen was partly made by, and with, Latinos. A new book wants to make sure they get their due. Why it matters: Latinos are deeply underrepresented in Hollywood and are often typecast as criminals or gangsters. The book, “Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and...
