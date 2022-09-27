Read full article on original website
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family
Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth -- and Kris Scrambles to Grab Hilarious Hospital Essentials
After fans got to see the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality series' second episode kicked off with the birth of Kylie Jenner's son nearly six months earlier. It is explained at the beginning of Thursday's episode that the show...
Kris Jenner Talks 'Tramp Stamp' Tattoo on 'The Kardashians': Here's What It Looks Like
Fans today know Kris Jenner as a powerhouse momager, who runs her children's many lucrative businesses and careers. But not many know that the 66-year-old reality TV star is also the proud owner of some epic "tramp stamp" ink right above her booty. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris...
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Hailey Bieber Says She's Talked to Selena Gomez Since Her Marriage to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber is opening up for the first time about the mutual respect she shares with Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez. "I respect her, there's no drama personally," Hailey says on the Call Her Daddy podcast, undeniably referencing the "Same Old Love" singer without ever dropping her name directly. In...
Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'
It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
Nick Cannon Announces Birth of 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell
Welcome to the world, Rise Messiah! Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child on Friday, marking his third baby with Brittany Bell. "Another Blessing!!!" Cannon shared on Instagram. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need."
Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn Among Stars to Make 2022 'TIME 100 Next' List
Some of Hollywood's brightest rising stars were honored on Wednesday as part of the TIME100 Next roundup, which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who are changing the world across a wide variety of industries. Among the entertainers selected for the 2022 list are Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, SZA, Joe Alwyn, Jack Harlow, Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney, Lily Collins and FKA Twigs.
'Bachelor in Paradise': Watch Michael Tell Sierra Why He's 'Scared' to Date After His Wife's Death (Exclusive)
Michael A. is getting candid about his fears. In an exclusive sneak peek clip of Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the widower and single father tells Sierra why he's scared to date. "Since my wife passed away, dating is really challenging," Michael admits in a confessional about his late...
Rita Ora Gushes Over Being 'in Love' With Taika Waititi After Secret Marriage Reports
Rita Ora is so in love, she's singing it out loud!. During an interview on the Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, the performer gushed about the status of her love life and made rare comments about her other half, Taika Waititi. "I’m in love, very much in love," she...
Kid Cudi Celebrates 'Entergalactic' Album Release, Dedicates Netflix Series to Late Virgil Abloh
The Entergalactic experience has kicked off! Kid Cudi debuted his long-awaited masterpiece on Friday, releasing the Entergalactic animated series on Netflix and dropping an album of the same name simultaneously. On Friday, the 38-year-old musician took to social media to share his excitement over fans' reaction to the premieres and...
New Music Releases September 30: Paramore, Shawn Mendes, YG, Ciara, Summer Walker and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. their triumphant return, debuting their new sound on "This Is Why." Shawn Mendes shared "Heartbeat" from his upcoming film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. And Kid Cudi dropped the companion album to his trippy new animated Netflix series, Entergalactic.
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on Their Mother-Son Dynamic in CBS' 'So Help Me Todd' (Exclusive)
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new drama, So Help Me Todd, which follows razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd, as her law firm's in-house investigator. ET was first on the Vancouver set in August, where Harden and Astin previewed their series, which premieres Thursday.
Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Romance a Year After Will Campbell Breakup
Lindsie Chrisley has found love again! On Wednesday, the former Chrisley Knows Best star and her new beau went Instagram official. “I prayed for you,” the 33-year-old wrote. “He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet. It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship. I’ve learned that I’m truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what’s perfect anyway?”
Miles Teller Talks Getting 'Lost' in Prince William's Eyes: 'Blue as the Bluest Ocean'
Miles Teller is smitten with Prince William! The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star opened up about a funny interaction he had with the new Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, at the London premiere of his hit action film. The exchange came in May 2022, but was referenced...
'RHOSLC's Heather Gay 'Shook' by Fallout With Whitney Rose in 'Tumultuous' Season 3 (Exclusive)
Three years into being a Real Housewife, Heather Gay jokes she's "beaten down." "By life and by these b***hes!" the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City OG cracks to ET over video call. "No, am I different? I just feel like I'm still the same sad sack I've always been, but now I just am richer and more famous. Aside from that, it's still the same routine."
Maggie Gyllenhaal and 15-Year-Old Daughter Ramona Make Rare Appearance Together at Paris Fashion Week
Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, made the ultimate Paris Fashion Week appearance. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo attended the Dior spring/summer 2023 show looking chic in the French fashion house's latest collection. Marking Ramona's first-ever fashion show appearance, the teen rocked Dior's signature gray coat over a plaid-print...
Drew Barrymore Explains Why George and Amal Clooney Are a ‘Dynamic Duo’ (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore is in awe of George and Amal Clooney's power couple status. The 47-year-old actress and daytime talk show host attended the couple's Inaugural Albie Awards for The Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library on Thursday night where she gushed about their commitment to justice and charitable causes.
Nick Kroll Jokes He Told Harry Styles to Spit on Chris Pine to Build 'Don't Worry Darling' Buzz
Nick Kroll is taking credit for the wildly dramatic press tour surrounding his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "The movie, if you haven't seen it yet, it's a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better so that when you're watching it it's all new and surprising," Kroll saaid on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So I decided, 'Let's make a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself, right?'"
Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Announces Pregnancy After Fertility Struggles
Sarah Herron is going to be a mom! The Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, are expecting a baby boy. The happy news comes after Herron openly discussed her struggles with infertility and documented her IVF journey on Instagram.
