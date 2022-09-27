While I’m delighted to feel summer’s heat begin to fade, part of me still wonders how summer slipped away so quickly. As I write this, early voting is already underway in 2022 congressional elections — a sure sign that fall indeed is here. More importantly, Reston Farmers Market berries, peaches, melons and even tomatoes have disappeared, being replaced by apples (30 or 40 varieties), pumpkins and squashes, root veggies and, yes, my favorite, broccoli. Proof from the farm that fall has arrived.

RESTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO