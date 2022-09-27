Read full article on original website
While I’m delighted to feel summer’s heat begin to fade, part of me still wonders how summer slipped away so quickly. As I write this, early voting is already underway in 2022 congressional elections — a sure sign that fall indeed is here. More importantly, Reston Farmers Market berries, peaches, melons and even tomatoes have disappeared, being replaced by apples (30 or 40 varieties), pumpkins and squashes, root veggies and, yes, my favorite, broccoli. Proof from the farm that fall has arrived.
Herndon High School hosted the Herndon Showcase of Bands 2022 on September 24. It is the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative's (VMBC) NOVA Regional all-day Marching Band competition. Twenty-seven bands joined The Pride of Herndon and performed at the 25th Annual Showcase kicking off the Marching Band competition season. The ticketed event took place at the Herndon High School Stadium.
Motor vehicle crashes, bicycle safety and pedestrian safety in Fairfax County; a new campaign called “Take a Moment,” will attempt to address them all at once. On Sept. 27, Chairman Jeffrey McKay (D); Walter Alcorn (D), Hunter Mill supervisor; Steve Steiner, Hunter Mill resident; Police Chief Kevin Davis; John Lynch, VDOT district engineer; Melanie Meren, school board member; and others gathered at the intersection of Wiehle Avenue and the W&OD Trail to introduce the "Take a Moment-Pedestrian, Bike, and Traffic Safety Campaign.
