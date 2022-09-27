Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
Twins to retain Derek Falvey as President of Baseball Operations
The Twins have announced that president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will return for the 2023 season. Per MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park, team president Dave St. Peter said of Falvey: “We think we have a very dynamic, smart, forward-thinking leader, and he’ll be back in 2023, and I’m hoping many, many years after that.”
Los Angeles Angels sign megastar Shohei Ohtani to record-setting one-year, $30 million extension to avoid arbitration
Aside from Babe Ruth, there may not be another player like Shohei Ohtani in the history of baseball. While many
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
With one week remaining, what is the Brewers elimination number from Playoffs?
The Brewers just wrapped up a two game series with the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, the Cardinals clinched the National League Central Division crown in the Brewers own ball park. This means that the only way the Crew can enter the play offs is as a wild card team. As...
Yardbarker
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night
The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor
Even when things seem to be going right for the Dodgers there is still questions looming over the Dodgers postseason rotation. Among the question marks for Dave Roberts remains the usage of outfielders Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor as they continue to struggle behind the plate. As Cody Bellinger begins...
Yardbarker
Fox Sports' Sara Walsh makes divorce joke after husband gave back Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
For a moment, Fox Sports reporter Sara Walsh thought she was about to come into some money. You see, Walsh's husband is Matt Buschmann — bullpen coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. After a handful of unlucky fans at Rogers Centre in Toronto whiffed at the chance to catch...
Comments / 0