Minneapolis, MN

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night

The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

