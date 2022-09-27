ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it moves through Florida, downgraded now to a tropical storm, it’s left thousands of residents scrambling to recover. Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm. How to help...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian strikes the Florida coast Photos

Damaged boats and debris rest against the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP. Flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction...
FORT MYERS, FL
Biden says searches critical after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

President Joe Biden on Thursday visited FEMA headquarters in Washington as search and rescue efforts were underway in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Upon his arrival, Biden turned to FEMA personnel in the room and thanked them for their work during the historic storm. Early assessments offer a...
FLORIDA STATE
