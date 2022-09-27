Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it moves through Florida, downgraded now to a tropical storm, it’s left thousands of residents scrambling to recover. Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm. How to help...
kvnutalk
Hurricane Ian strikes the Florida coast Photos
Damaged boats and debris rest against the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP. Flooded streets are seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction...
kvnutalk
Hurricane Ian brings fears of dangerous storm surge to Florida: What to know
Hurricane Ian, forecast to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, is expected to bring a dangerous storm surge of up to 18 feet along Florida’s Southwest coast, including Englewood, Bonita Beach and Charlotte Harbor. “Our biggest concern as we wait for this storm to make landfall is storm surge,”...
kvnutalk
Biden says searches critical after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
President Joe Biden on Thursday visited FEMA headquarters in Washington as search and rescue efforts were underway in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Upon his arrival, Biden turned to FEMA personnel in the room and thanked them for their work during the historic storm. Early assessments offer a...
kvnutalk
Hawaiian dance troupe celebrates unity with local Shoshones – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Members of the talented Tau Dance Theatre (TDT) from Hawaii took time out from their residency here to interact with the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation on Wednesday. Tribal leader Darren Parry represented the Shoshones at a land recognition ceremony at noon Wednesday at the Cache...
kvnutalk
900 apply for NY’s first licenses to sell recreational pot
FILE — Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are loaded on a tractor for planting at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., July 15, 2022. New York began accepting applications, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to open its first crop of legal recreational pot shops, taking a novel approach by reserving the first licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
kvnutalk
Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
kvnutalk
Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare – Cache Valley Daily
March 30, 1943 – September 26, 2022 (age 79) Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, 79, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 26, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, with her loving husband at her side. Bonnie was born March 30, 1943, the youngest of six children...
kvnutalk
Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
FILE – This image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney’s Office in Cedar County, Iowa, shows former Iowa State Patrol Trooper Robert Smith in an altercation with Bryce Yakish by Yakish’s motorcycle during a traffic stop near Tipton, Iowa, in September 2017. Smith has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker’s rights, prosecutors said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Cedar County Attorney’s Office via AP, File)
