ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A week in review of Rutgers Athletics as September winds down

With September winding down, Rutgers athletics was looking to end the month on a high note. But with fall sports now in full swing, the start of the Big Ten schedule for all Rutgers teams means that the competition level was ratcheted up considerably. As such, Rutgers athletic teams suffered some setbacks, even as they maintain a still strong position nationally. Football, for instance, got their first loss of the season but is halfway towards the needed win total for bowl eligibility. Field hockey and women’s soccer continue to be ranked and the men’s soccer team had some solid wins last week. Check out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game

Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season

While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#Unc#Home Games#Statbroadcast
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Prediction and preview

Ohio State vs. Rutgers brings a B1G East matchup to the table in Week 5. That game will kick off from Columbus at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on BTN. Ohio State and Rutgers meet Saturday for the ninth time since the Scarlet Knights made the jump to the B1G. Unfortunately for Greg Schiano’s squad, the Buckeyes are 1 of just 2 B1G East teams that have never lost to Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 Big Ten Week 5 games and predictions

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is upon us and the Big Ten is in full swing with a full slate of seven conference matchups. The conference sees highly ranked teams getting their first tests of the season in a few marquee matchups. Before we get into the fun matchups, there is always the duds of the slate and apologies to these teams, but these games won’t be very entertaining. Rutgers going to take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes after Iowa handled them is rather unfortunate. Northwestern is in complete disarray this season and their nightmare continues...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy