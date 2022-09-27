Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
Big Ten Football predictions, Week 5: Can Minnesota stay hot vs. Purdue?
It’s officially conference season for Big Ten football, with all 14 teams playing each other in conference matchups. It’s the first time this season that every game on the league’s schedule will be 100 percent Big Ten vs. Big Ten. Entering the conference schedule are four undefeated...
A week in review of Rutgers Athletics as September winds down
With September winding down, Rutgers athletics was looking to end the month on a high note. But with fall sports now in full swing, the start of the Big Ten schedule for all Rutgers teams means that the competition level was ratcheted up considerably. As such, Rutgers athletic teams suffered some setbacks, even as they maintain a still strong position nationally. Football, for instance, got their first loss of the season but is halfway towards the needed win total for bowl eligibility. Field hockey and women’s soccer continue to be ranked and the men’s soccer team had some solid wins last week. Check out...
Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game
Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
Tipoff Time, TV Designation Announced For Purdue Basketball's Game Against Florida State
Purdue will play Florida State in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7:15 p.m. ET at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game will be broadcast live on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern football score predictions from Lions247
No. 11 Penn State (4-0, 1-0) dives back into Big Ten play Saturday, when it welcomes unranked Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) to Beaver Stadium. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ESPN. At...
Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season
While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Prediction and preview
Ohio State vs. Rutgers brings a B1G East matchup to the table in Week 5. That game will kick off from Columbus at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on BTN. Ohio State and Rutgers meet Saturday for the ninth time since the Scarlet Knights made the jump to the B1G. Unfortunately for Greg Schiano’s squad, the Buckeyes are 1 of just 2 B1G East teams that have never lost to Rutgers.
Top 5 Big Ten Week 5 games and predictions
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is upon us and the Big Ten is in full swing with a full slate of seven conference matchups. The conference sees highly ranked teams getting their first tests of the season in a few marquee matchups. Before we get into the fun matchups, there is always the duds of the slate and apologies to these teams, but these games won’t be very entertaining. Rutgers going to take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes after Iowa handled them is rather unfortunate. Northwestern is in complete disarray this season and their nightmare continues...
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victories
Ohio State junior midfielder Peyton McNamara (9) scored twice in No. 22 Ohio State’s 2-1 win over Kent State Sept. 11. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State women’s soccer team will look for its first road conference victory of the season when it takes on Indiana at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington Thursday.
