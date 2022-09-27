Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is upon us and the Big Ten is in full swing with a full slate of seven conference matchups. The conference sees highly ranked teams getting their first tests of the season in a few marquee matchups. Before we get into the fun matchups, there is always the duds of the slate and apologies to these teams, but these games won’t be very entertaining. Rutgers going to take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes after Iowa handled them is rather unfortunate. Northwestern is in complete disarray this season and their nightmare continues...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO