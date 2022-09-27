Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Baptist university blocks pro-gay churches from campus event
A Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama has outraged a segment of its alumni after announcing two pro-same-sex marriage churches would be barred from the school's campus ministry fair. Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, blocked two local churches affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church respectively from partaking in the...
LGBTQ student group strikes deal with Yeshiva University, allowing other clubs to operate
The LGBTQ student group at Yeshiva University made the “painful” decision to pause its efforts to receive official university recognition so that the university would allow the rest of its student clubs to continue operating, the group said Thursday. The Supreme Court last week left intact a June...
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States
Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
WMDT.com
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
Iowa State Daily
StuGov approves funding for the Pakistan Student Association
Funding for the Pakistan Student Association, Table Tennis Club and Equestrian Hunt Team was on the agenda for the Student Government Senate. Senators unanimously voted to partly fund two events that the Pakistan Student Association is hosting as well as to support advertisements for the organization’s flood victim fundraiser.
Local roller rink accused of excluding students from homecoming event
As a local mom looked into its legitimacy, she noted the districts on the list were ones much further away and with less diverse populations than the schools just a few miles away from Tarry Hall.
Digital Collegian
‘You feel so unwanted’ | Penn State students weigh in on the greek life rushing process, mental health implications
Editor’s Note: Some names of individuals interviewed for this story have been changed to protect their identities, and verified through fact-checking, all of the anonymous individuals interviewed for this story are former Penn State students. Penn State student Jackie Thomann said she “doesn’t look like your typical sorority girl.”...
