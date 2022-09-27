ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Baptist university blocks pro-gay churches from campus event

A Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama has outraged a segment of its alumni after announcing two pro-same-sex marriage churches would be barred from the school's campus ministry fair. Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, blocked two local churches affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church respectively from partaking in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Kath Lee

Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States

Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Iowa State Daily

StuGov approves funding for the Pakistan Student Association

Funding for the Pakistan Student Association, Table Tennis Club and Equestrian Hunt Team was on the agenda for the Student Government Senate. Senators unanimously voted to partly fund two events that the Pakistan Student Association is hosting as well as to support advertisements for the organization’s flood victim fundraiser.
AMES, IA
Digital Collegian

‘You feel so unwanted’ | Penn State students weigh in on the greek life rushing process, mental health implications

Editor’s Note: Some names of individuals interviewed for this story have been changed to protect their identities, and verified through fact-checking, all of the anonymous individuals interviewed for this story are former Penn State students. Penn State student Jackie Thomann said she “doesn’t look like your typical sorority girl.”...
MENTAL HEALTH

