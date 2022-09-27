ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

the University of Delaware

ELI presents Festival of Nations 2022

The University of Delaware's English Language Institute will host the Festival of Nations on Thursday, Oct. 13, bringing the world to Newark with all the color, variety and excitement one might expect at such a multicultural affair. The festival, held in person for the first time since 2019, will be...
NEWARK, DE
the University of Delaware

Board of Trustees Retreat

The University of Delaware’s Board of Trustees will hold a Trustee Retreat on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7, in the Audion of STAR Tower in Newark. The retreat will also be broadcast on UDLive. The agenda for the Trustee Retreat is available here. Questions about the retreat...
NEWARK, DE
the University of Delaware

‘I was there when the volcano erupted’

Editor’s note: This article appears in the new, all-digital issue of the University of Delaware Research magazine. This issue spotlights the importance of effective communication in our lives and tips for ensuring a healthy information diet. It also covers ways faculty and students are exploring new worlds through research—including volcanoes.
NEWARK, DE
the University of Delaware

The Seven Deadly Sins of Data Science

The University of Delaware's Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics welcomes Prof. Richard De Veaux as the featured speaker of the W.L. Gore Lecture Series in Management Science at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in Clayton Hall. A reception will follow the lecture. The W.L.Gore Lecture Series in...
NEWARK, DE

