Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

1 dead, 2 others shot at barber shop on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near Emerson Avenue, around 2 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a patrolling officer spotted two people...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person found dead in east side home following fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Police and fire officials are investigating after a male was found dead in a home on Indianapolis' east side following a fire Friday morning. Shortly after 4 a.m., fire crews responded to a home in the 2200 block of North Arlington Avenue, just north of East 21st Street, for a report of a residence fire with possible entrapment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Riley Hospital wagon stolen from Columbus 2-year-old

COLUMBUS, Indiana — A Columbus mom is asking for the community’s help after her son’s wagon was stolen from her home Wednesday night on his birthday. Alexandria Sutton said it isn’t just any wagon. It was a special gift to her 2-year-old son Avery from Riley Hospital for Children to help transport all his heavy medical equipment.
COLUMBUS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

3 new omicron offshoots could prompt COVID resurgence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are declining nationwide; however, health officials say the trend likely won’t last. The coronavirus thrives in cold weather, and temperatures are dropping. Experts warn it’s possible the virus’ next resurgence may come not just in the form of one omicron offshoot, but in a wave of three: BA.4.6, BF.7 and BA.2.75.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly crash on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Indianapolis' near north side early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash shortly after midnight at the intersection of East 24th and North Delaware streets. IMPD said preliminary information leads officers to believe a car was traveling westbound...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pet hamsters rescued in house fire on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters made sure everyone — including the family's pet hamsters — safely escaped a house fire Wednesday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Pike Township firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Sept. 28 in the 8800 block of Woodacre Lane, near West 56th Street and Raceway Road, around 9 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

