This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Lake City Reporter
PREP ROUNDUP: Scores and stats for Tuesday's golf matches
Here's are the results and stats for Tuesday's golf matches in the area: BOYS GOLF — Columbia 164, Suwannee 188: Spencer McCranie made four birdies for a 33 to lead the Tigers to victory on Tuesday…
Gator Country
Jack Of All Trades Will Richard Set To Help Florida In A Number Of Ways
Florida’s first day of official practice brought a near scare when it was announced that wing Will Richard would be missing two to three weeks with an injury. Fortunately, it’s not something that’s expected to nag him much moving forward and is only a minor inconvenience for him as he’s unable to compete in what should be some valuable early season practices for a team with a lot of new pieces looking to gel.
First Coast News
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
WCJB
We really dodged a bullet’: Residents in Cedar Key feel relieved after Hurricane Ian shifts
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key residents felt winds and rain by the coast but were prepared. “It took us 4 hours, 5 hours to empty my office oh my goodness, now we have to put it back,” said resident Nickie Ricker. “I’m hoping it doesn’t flood.”
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
seminoles.com
Sunshine Showdown Sold Out
Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
WCJB
FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue. Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at...
Lake City Reporter
Lake City hotels offer evacuees safe harbor
Bobby and Lisa Hassman were expecting to enjoy the “sun and fun” of Florida on vacation. Then they got word about a storm that turned into powerful Hurricane Ian. “We were on vacation down in Fort…
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
Lake City Reporter
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (4:30 p.m., Thursday): County closes shelters
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (4:30 p.m., Thursday):. The storm shelters in Columbia County are now closed. The county opened emergency shelters Wednesday evening at Pinemout Elementary School, Fort White High School and Winfield Community Center to provide secure areas for both residents and evacuees from Hurricane Ian. But with little impact...
Lake City Reporter
Clay Hole retention project will be tested
Pumps, piping installed for master pond to address flooding. Just in the nick of time. Long before Hurricane Ian materialized, Columbia County officials realized heavy rains from thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes caused flooding issues in the Old…
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Green Cove Springs, Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County and City of Green Cove Springs officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The following information was provided by Clay County:. The Emergency...
WESH
Why you should put a quarter on a frozen cup of water during Hurricane Ian
If you're leaving your home to head to a safe location due to Hurricane Ian, there's a neat trick that could tell you whether or not the power went out at your home. Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak shared a neat hack that he just learned that involves a frozen cup of water.
Lake City Reporter
Hundreds lose power here from hurricane
While millions lost power across the state from Hurricane Ian, few here felt the storm’s wrath. By late Thursday morning, Clay Electric Cooperative had nearly 1,100 consumers without power in Columbia County, while Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative had just 213 outages total in its coverage area. With the storm...
News4Jax.com
Baker County residents along St. Marys River prepare for potential flooding from Ian
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents living along the St. Marys River in Baker County are accustomed to flooding during heavy rain events, and they’re preparing this week for Ian. Richard Allen said he’s a bit nervous ahead of the storm, which is expected to impact many parts of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate Carwash to Middleburg
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for a Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. Prosser is the civil engineer. The site is at County Road 220 and College Drive. Be the first to know the latest...
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
