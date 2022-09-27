ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Jack Of All Trades Will Richard Set To Help Florida In A Number Of Ways

Florida’s first day of official practice brought a near scare when it was announced that wing Will Richard would be missing two to three weeks with an injury. Fortunately, it’s not something that’s expected to nag him much moving forward and is only a minor inconvenience for him as he’s unable to compete in what should be some valuable early season practices for a team with a lot of new pieces looking to gel.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort White, FL
Fort White, FL
Sports
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Lake City hotels offer evacuees safe harbor

Bobby and Lisa Hassman were expecting to enjoy the “sun and fun” of Florida on vacation. Then they got word about a storm that turned into powerful Hurricane Ian. “We were on vacation down in Fort…
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Fwhs
Lake City Reporter

HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (4:30 p.m., Thursday): County closes shelters

HURRICANE IAN UPDATE (4:30 p.m., Thursday):. The storm shelters in Columbia County are now closed. The county opened emergency shelters Wednesday evening at Pinemout Elementary School, Fort White High School and Winfield Community Center to provide secure areas for both residents and evacuees from Hurricane Ian. But with little impact...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Clay Hole retention project will be tested

Pumps, piping installed for master pond to address flooding. Just in the nick of time. Long before Hurricane Ian materialized, Columbia County officials realized heavy rains from thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes caused flooding issues in the Old…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Lake City Reporter

Hundreds lose power here from hurricane

While millions lost power across the state from Hurricane Ian, few here felt the storm’s wrath. By late Thursday morning, Clay Electric Cooperative had nearly 1,100 consumers without power in Columbia County, while Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative had just 213 outages total in its coverage area. With the storm...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate Carwash to Middleburg

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for a Gate Express Carwash on 1.71 acres at 568 Plantation Drive in Middleburg in Clay County. Prosser is the civil engineer. The site is at County Road 220 and College Drive. Be the first to know the latest...
MIDDLEBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy