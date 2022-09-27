ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian knocks out power across Cuba; Florida officials urge evacuations

By Nouran Salahieh, Jason Hanna, Christina Maxouris, CNN
WISH-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Florida hurricane history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When we think about hurricane season and the states that are most prone to be impacted, Florida would be at the top of that list for most people. Florida has indeed experienced the most landfalling hurricanes in the United States. This past Wednesday, Sept. 28, marked the 121st occurrence of such event when Ian carved a path of devastation through a large part of central Florida. This state has seen nearly twice the amount of hurricanes as Texas (64) for instance. Other states such as Louisiana and North Carolina are not too far behind on that list.
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Hurricane Ian makes historic landfall in Florida as strong Category 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum winds of 150 mph. This makes it the strongest storm to hit Florida since Hurricane Michael in 2018. In terms of strongest winds at landfall in...
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Hernando, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
WISH-TV

After the Bell: Hurricane Ian costs; rough September; grocery prices; Nike deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s costliest storm ever estimating around $47 billion in insured losses. Research firm Corelogic says that’s 22 to 32 billion for wind damage, and an additional six to 15 billion in flood damage. Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida back in 1992 and ended up costing $26.5 billion in flood damage. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 still stands as the Nation’s most expensive storm, causing $108 billion dollars in damage. Both totals would be higher, adjusted for Today’s inflation.
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Klutz: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and sent out to Hoosiers, State Auditor Tera Klutz said Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis

Comments / 0

Community Policy