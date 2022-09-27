Hurricane Ian knocks out power across Cuba; Florida officials urge evacuations

Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Florida hurricane history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When we think about hurricane season and the states that are most prone to be impacted, Florida would be at the top of that list for most people. Florida has indeed experienced the most landfalling hurricanes in the United States. This past Wednesday, Sept. 28, marked the 121st occurrence of such event when Ian carved a path of devastation through a large part of central Florida. This state has seen nearly twice the amount of hurricanes as Texas (64) for instance. Other states such as Louisiana and North Carolina are not too far behind on that list.
WISH-TV
Hurricane Ian makes historic landfall in Florida as strong Category 4
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday near Cayo Costa, Florida, with maximum winds of 150 mph. This makes it the strongest storm to hit Florida since Hurricane Michael in 2018. In terms of strongest winds at landfall in...
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Couple’s Florida wedding moves to Indiana after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Throughout the past few days, News 8 has brought viewers coverage of Hurricane Ian in Florida. On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 highlighted the story of a couple who planned to host their wedding Saturday in Florida. Alexa Greenberg and Pat Boylan explained...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian approaches
(CNN) — As Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba on Tuesday, Floridians were keeping an anxious eye on the storm. That included the operators of Florida’s popular theme parks. Here’s a status report of where things stand as of 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday with various major theme...
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Hurricane Ian costs; rough September; grocery prices; Nike deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s costliest storm ever estimating around $47 billion in insured losses. Research firm Corelogic says that’s 22 to 32 billion for wind damage, and an additional six to 15 billion in flood damage. Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida back in 1992 and ended up costing $26.5 billion in flood damage. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 still stands as the Nation’s most expensive storm, causing $108 billion dollars in damage. Both totals would be higher, adjusted for Today’s inflation.
WISH-TV
Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
WISH-TV
Klutz: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and sent out to Hoosiers, State Auditor Tera Klutz said Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
State Rep. Schaibley presents Sagamore award to Carmel doctor for helping first responders
CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel) on Tuesday presented a Sagamore of the Wabash award to Dr. Steven Moffatt, a Carmel resident and chief scientific officer at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, for going above and beyond to help Hoosier first responders. Schaibley said Moffatt is...
Comments / 0