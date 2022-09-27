ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover Plains, NY

Putnam County to Host Passport Saturday on October 1

The Putnam County Clerk’s Office will be hosting Putnam County Passport Saturday on October 1 its office located at 40 Gleneida Avenue in Carmel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide passport information to U.S. citizens and to accept passport applications. Putnam County Clerk Michael C. Bartolotti is...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away

The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
HARRISON, NY
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
warwickadvertiser.com

Two new grandsons in a day for the Zygmunts

On a recent summer day, the Zygmunt family, of Warwick, owners of the Crystal Inn Restaurant for over 58 years, welcomed two healthy boys into the world. This event would become the most special and memorable of their lives and truly an awesome storybook tale. The odds of such an occurrence are very rare.
WARWICK, NY
City
Dover Plains, NY
hattersherald.com

Teacher Feature: Mrs. D’auria

Mrs. D’auria, or better known as Mrs. D, is the clothing and textiles and child psychology teacher here at Danbury High School. She recently hit 11 years teaching at Danbury High and loves it! She credits all the students and the culturally diverse environment here at DHS for her longevity of teaching. Students tend to gravitate towards her classroom as a safe haven due to her charismatic attitude and iconic personality that keeps everyone laughing.
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate

GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian

A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
CAPTIVA, FL
94.3 Lite FM

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Area haunted house celebrates magazine's top 10 honor

A retired law enforcement official created a 65-acre haunted house attraction decades ago in Ulster County, and it has since been voted by Hauntworld Magazine as one of the top 10 haunted houses in the United States. The man behind this attraction is retired Kingston detective Michael Jubie. This year,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

‘No Time to Get to Hospital!!’ Ulster County 1st Responders Deliver Baby

Not exactly how any pregnant woman plans to give birth. If you have kids I'm pretty sure that you can remember exactly when and where your child was brought into the world! If you're a mom you definitely remember...LOL! In today's world, most of us try to plan everything in life as best we can, especially when it comes to pregnancy, unfortunately, that plan doesn't always work out.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Four Rockland Companies Included as Part of 5,000 Fastest Growing Small Businesses in US

Four Heimishe companies in Rockland County have been listed on Inc. Magazine's annual list highlighting the 5,000 most successful, fastest growing independent small businesses in the United States. U.S.-based privately held companies are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from the three previous calendar years, with a minimum revenue...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose

My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
DANBURY, CT
Secret NYC

This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan

The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
SALEM, NY

