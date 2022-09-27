Read full article on original website
Related
theexaminernews.com
Putnam County to Host Passport Saturday on October 1
The Putnam County Clerk’s Office will be hosting Putnam County Passport Saturday on October 1 its office located at 40 Gleneida Avenue in Carmel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide passport information to U.S. citizens and to accept passport applications. Putnam County Clerk Michael C. Bartolotti is...
45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away
The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
warwickadvertiser.com
Two new grandsons in a day for the Zygmunts
On a recent summer day, the Zygmunt family, of Warwick, owners of the Crystal Inn Restaurant for over 58 years, welcomed two healthy boys into the world. This event would become the most special and memorable of their lives and truly an awesome storybook tale. The odds of such an occurrence are very rare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Deadly (For Deer) Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Goshen, Kent, E. Haddam
I got bit by sand flies every time that I went to Hammonasset. Damn, their bite hurt. I have it better than white-tailed deer in Goshen, Kent, and East Haddam though, I survived the sand fly bites, but they didn't. Have you come across dead deer lately? Recent deer die-offs...
hattersherald.com
Teacher Feature: Mrs. D’auria
Mrs. D’auria, or better known as Mrs. D, is the clothing and textiles and child psychology teacher here at Danbury High School. She recently hit 11 years teaching at Danbury High and loves it! She credits all the students and the culturally diverse environment here at DHS for her longevity of teaching. Students tend to gravitate towards her classroom as a safe haven due to her charismatic attitude and iconic personality that keeps everyone laughing.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retiring Republican Orange County sheriff ‘supports’ Democratic candidate
GOSHEN -This November’s race for Orange County sheriff pits Republican Paul Arteta against Democrat Bernie Rivers. Arteta had defeated current Undersheriff Ken Jones in a bitter GOP primary. Jones is the righthand man to the retiring sheriff, Republican Carl DuBois, but he is “supporting” Rivers partially because Jones didn’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctexaminer.com
Loss of Iconic Post Road Sign in Orange Sparks a Row on Social Media
ORANGE – The recent demolition of an iconic sign at Firelite Plaza has sparked a row on social media and accusations that town leaders and developers of the property could have done more to preserve a piece of local history. The sign stood along the Boston Post Road for...
NBC Connecticut
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Area haunted house celebrates magazine's top 10 honor
A retired law enforcement official created a 65-acre haunted house attraction decades ago in Ulster County, and it has since been voted by Hauntworld Magazine as one of the top 10 haunted houses in the United States. The man behind this attraction is retired Kingston detective Michael Jubie. This year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl. David Rewcastle, 59, of Darien, was charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt at enticing a minor by computer.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
‘No Time to Get to Hospital!!’ Ulster County 1st Responders Deliver Baby
Not exactly how any pregnant woman plans to give birth. If you have kids I'm pretty sure that you can remember exactly when and where your child was brought into the world! If you're a mom you definitely remember...LOL! In today's world, most of us try to plan everything in life as best we can, especially when it comes to pregnancy, unfortunately, that plan doesn't always work out.
rocklanddaily.com
Four Rockland Companies Included as Part of 5,000 Fastest Growing Small Businesses in US
Four Heimishe companies in Rockland County have been listed on Inc. Magazine's annual list highlighting the 5,000 most successful, fastest growing independent small businesses in the United States. U.S.-based privately held companies are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth from the three previous calendar years, with a minimum revenue...
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath
A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan
The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
Comments / 0