WMT WALMART INC. 130.95 -0.36 -0.27%. "Providing access to high-quality health care is very important to us, and we’ve heard from our associates that improved access to fertility, surrogacy and adoption support is a priority for them and their families," said Kim Lupo, senior vice president, Walmart Global Total Rewards. "Through Kindbody, Walmart associates in every corner of the country will have access to a variety of services to aid in their family-planning journey."

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO