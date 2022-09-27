Read full article on original website
nj.gov
Governor Murphy to Send New Jersey National Guard to Florida to Support Relief Efforts After Catastrophic Hurricane Ian Hits the State
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today announced that he has authorized 135 New Jersey National Guardsmen for deployment to Florida to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 storm. In addition, 40 military and support vehicles will be sent to assist in the hurricane storm response.
nj.gov
Governor Murphy Dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in Honor of Commissioner Persichilli
TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today joined State officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.” The Governor unveiled the new name following his announcement in June 2021 that the building would be named in honor of Commissioner of Health Persichilli for her service to the people of New Jersey, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
