TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today joined State officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.” The Governor unveiled the new name following his announcement in June 2021 that the building would be named in honor of Commissioner of Health Persichilli for her service to the people of New Jersey, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO