Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
The Future Of Learning Is Continuous
Continuous learning—unlike employee training of the past—enables employees to enhance skills and knowledge at their own pace, perform more effectively, and adapt to changes in the workplace. It’s an essential tool to remain innovative and relevant. Download this eBook to discover why the future of learning is continuous.
elearningindustry.com
What Is Microlearning?
Our world is filled with distractions and dwindling attention spans. This raises questions on how your learning strategy should be improved to offset these challenges. Let's take a closer look at this to conclude what approach would offset them. Challenge 1: Limited Attention Spans. The advocates of the 90/20/8 rule...
elearningindustry.com
How The 3C Project Management Framework Controls L&D Costs And Maximizes ROI
Think about it—you’re dealing with different departments, trying to please everyone (while not spending too much), and ensuring that the course is effective for new employees. Plus, if you’re working alongside an agency, you have to make sure everyone is on the same page. It’s a lot to manage. Fortunately, we’ve developed a project management framework that can help you take control of your onboarding process, minimize costs, and boost ROI. It’s our 3C Project Management Framework—you can read all about it on our website. Let’s walk through the basics.
elearningindustry.com
ELBX Online: Global VR Edition
International partners of ELB Learning and their clients are seeing smashing successes with training projects built in CenarioVR, a user-friendly VR authoring tool and course creator! Join us for the global edition of the ELBX Online virtual conference series and hear five different VR training case studies from different countries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elearningindustry.com
The Role Of An LMS In New Employee Onboarding
A Learning Management System (LMS) for employee onboarding helps in the onboarding, training, evaluation, and smooth integration of new hires into a company. Employee onboarding is crucial to ensuring they enter their new roles with the most clarity possible and experience the fewest obstacles initially. Onboarding should be viewed as...
Comments / 0