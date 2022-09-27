ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor, WI

doorcounty.net

Join in the 76rd Annual Sister Bay Fall Fest Parade

Sister Bay, Wis. (September 27, 2022) – The Sister Bay Advancement Association announced an open invitation for businesses, groups, and individuals to be part of the 76th Annual Sister Bay Fall Fest Parade. Participation is free. The winning entry will receive the Best Float trophy. The parade takes place...
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

If These Streets Could Talk

Fish Creek’s Kinsey property and its role in heritage tourism. What gives a community its sense of place? Is it the people? The scenery? The history?. The answer “all of the above” would be correct to some extent, but a 2022 survey by the online travel-planning firm Priceline reports that one-third of Americans say that heritage travel – “the experience of traveling to a destination to experience artifacts and activities representing the stories and people of the past and present” – brings more meaning to their travels. Even more interestingly, it’s the younger tourists – ages 18-34 – who are showing the highest interest in heritage tourism.
FISH CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
GREEN BAY, WI
City
Unity, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Egg Harbor, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Change Recommended to Accommodate Fleet Farm

Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission recommended amending the city’s comprehensive plan, which could allow Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The plan calls for changing the designation of about 40 acres of land from Agricultural/Rural to Regional Commercial across from the...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
UPMATTERS

Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
WBAY Green Bay

Ceremonial ribbon cut on Highway 29 interchange

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal and state highway officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new diamond interchange in Brown County. The opening is a relief to nearby businesses. One of the things federal and state officials highlighted was that this project, which cost more than $25 million,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
9&10 News

2 People Hospitalized After Crash On M-32

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a serious three-car crash on Monday. They say it happened after 8 p.m. at the corner of M-32 and Herron Road in Wilson Township. Troopers say an Alpena man failed to stop at the intersection while heading north. A Hillman...
ALPENA, MI
Fox11online.com

Two area rail projects receive grants from state

(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Door Co. deputies ID three involved in deadly crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – People involved in a deadly crash that happened in Door County on Wednesday were recently identified by the Door County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the crash happened on Sept. 21 at STH 42, north of Walker Road, and shut down lanes for several hours.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto man accused of recording teen in shower

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto is charged with recording a teenage girl while she was showering. In August, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant on Michael Bullock’s computer and found the video. According to the criminal complaint, the victim seemed unaware of the...
OCONTO, WI

