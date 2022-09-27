Read full article on original website
Related
doorcounty.net
Join in the 76rd Annual Sister Bay Fall Fest Parade
Sister Bay, Wis. (September 27, 2022) – The Sister Bay Advancement Association announced an open invitation for businesses, groups, and individuals to be part of the 76th Annual Sister Bay Fall Fest Parade. Participation is free. The winning entry will receive the Best Float trophy. The parade takes place...
Door County Pulse
If These Streets Could Talk
Fish Creek’s Kinsey property and its role in heritage tourism. What gives a community its sense of place? Is it the people? The scenery? The history?. The answer “all of the above” would be correct to some extent, but a 2022 survey by the online travel-planning firm Priceline reports that one-third of Americans say that heritage travel – “the experience of traveling to a destination to experience artifacts and activities representing the stories and people of the past and present” – brings more meaning to their travels. Even more interestingly, it’s the younger tourists – ages 18-34 – who are showing the highest interest in heritage tourism.
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
Door County Pulse
Change Recommended to Accommodate Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission recommended amending the city’s comprehensive plan, which could allow Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The plan calls for changing the designation of about 40 acres of land from Agricultural/Rural to Regional Commercial across from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
wearegreenbay.com
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
WBAY Green Bay
Ceremonial ribbon cut on Highway 29 interchange
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal and state highway officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new diamond interchange in Brown County. The opening is a relief to nearby businesses. One of the things federal and state officials highlighted was that this project, which cost more than $25 million,...
2 People Hospitalized After Crash On M-32
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a serious three-car crash on Monday. They say it happened after 8 p.m. at the corner of M-32 and Herron Road in Wilson Township. Troopers say an Alpena man failed to stop at the intersection while heading north. A Hillman...
Fox11online.com
Two area rail projects receive grants from state
(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
wearegreenbay.com
Door Co. deputies ID three involved in deadly crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – People involved in a deadly crash that happened in Door County on Wednesday were recently identified by the Door County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the crash happened on Sept. 21 at STH 42, north of Walker Road, and shut down lanes for several hours.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Discover Green Bay says this bid is different from the city's other efforts in the past.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested for abusing his kids, 11-year-old is ‘trained’ to call 9-1-1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing close to 20 years in prison after incidents where he allegedly physically harmed his children. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Jacob Baugniet-Gamez is facing seven charges after allegedly physically abusing two of his children. On September 21, around 6:20 p.m. police were sent to a Dollar General for a welfare check.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto man accused of recording teen in shower
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto is charged with recording a teenage girl while she was showering. In August, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant on Michael Bullock’s computer and found the video. According to the criminal complaint, the victim seemed unaware of the...
Comments / 0