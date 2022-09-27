Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Door County Pulse
Change Recommended to Accommodate Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission recommended amending the city’s comprehensive plan, which could allow Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The plan calls for changing the designation of about 40 acres of land from Agricultural/Rural to Regional Commercial across from the...
matadornetwork.com
Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’
Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
UPMATTERS
Demolition of former Menominee K-Mart expected soon
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – New life is coming to a Menominee property which has been vacant for years. Officials say Asbestos and other Brownfield abatement has been complete on the former K-Mart property. Since then, it has been unanimously approved by Menominee City Council and went through a public...
wearegreenbay.com
Door Co. deputies ID three involved in deadly crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – People involved in a deadly crash that happened in Door County on Wednesday were recently identified by the Door County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the crash happened on Sept. 21 at STH 42, north of Walker Road, and shut down lanes for several hours.
wearegreenbay.com
‘THIS IS A SCAM’: Marinette County sheriff warning of ‘friends list’ scam
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County are working to spread awareness of a recent scam circulating throughout the area. According to a release, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve is warning citizens that law enforcement is receiving a high volume of calls reporting a variety of scams.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto man accused of recording teen in shower
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto is charged with recording a teenage girl while she was showering. In August, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant on Michael Bullock’s computer and found the video. According to the criminal complaint, the victim seemed unaware of the...
