Shelburne Falls, MA

Shelburne Falls, MA
Monson, MA
MassLive.com

Christopher Daskam scores five touchdowns to push No. 20 Belchertown football over Commerce, 52-36

BELCHERTOWN — As Christopher Daskam pushed through the pack of Commerce defense that stood in front of him and fell into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the night, it was clear that Belchertown had found an offensive rhythm. Before the half even ended, Belchertown had shown its offensive abilities, going up on Commerce by 30 points after Daskam’s play.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers

LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Eddie Montgomery to play Pittsfield

Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry rose to acclaim in 1999 with its debut, “Tattoos & Scars.” Over the next 18 years, the duo had No. 1 hits with songs such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” and “Back When I Knew It All.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert

The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
