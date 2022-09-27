Read full article on original website
Lee’s familial mentality lead them to a dominant victory over Frontier, 42-0: ‘They kept the faith in the team’
LEE, Mass. -- Faith and family. That is what defined Lee’s win on Friday night, defeating Frontier in dominating fashion, 42-0. The Wildcats showed teamwork and precision in every play, trusting one another to make the tackle or the run that would ultimately seal the result.
South Hadley football’s shut-down defense led Tigers to 30-6 win against No. 18 Chicopee
SOUTH HADLEY — South Hadley football found itself in the win category for the first time this season after a 30–6 win against No. 18 Chicopee on Friday.
Preston Longo, Nick Ferguson lead No. 6 East Longmeadow past No. 3 Wahconah: ‘This is one we had circled’
DALTON — No. 3 Wahconah threw everything it had at No. 6 East Longmeadow Friday night.
No. 8 Minnechaug football too much for No. 14 Chicopee Comp to handle as Falcons win, 41-6
CHICOPEE – The No. 8 Minnechaug football team used a balanced attack that netted more than 400 yards to overwhelm No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 41-6.
No. 1 Central plays first WMass opponent of season, defeats No. 7 Longmeadow, 53-0
SPRINGFIELD — Following Springfield Central’s loss last week against nationally ranked St. John’s (DC), Golden Eagles head coach Bill Watson preached that it was his job to get more of his players involved — his team needed more depth to give his starting unit a rest when necessary.
Christopher Daskam scores five touchdowns to push No. 20 Belchertown football over Commerce, 52-36
BELCHERTOWN — As Christopher Daskam pushed through the pack of Commerce defense that stood in front of him and fell into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the night, it was clear that Belchertown had found an offensive rhythm. Before the half even ended, Belchertown had shown its offensive abilities, going up on Commerce by 30 points after Daskam’s play.
Jaedyn Perez, strong fourth quarter leads No. 5 Agawam football past No. 10 Amherst (video)
AGAWAM – Once the final whistle was blown between No. 5 Agawam football and No. 10 Amherst on Friday, Brownies coach John Benjamin let out a sigh of relief.
Live Coverage: Week 4 of Western Mass. High School Football
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. League matchups kick off Week 4 with a slate of games throughout Western Massachusetts.
Westfield prove too much to handle and blows out Holyoke, 53-22
HOLYOKE, Mass -- Behind four touchdowns from Kaevon Eddington, three touchdowns from Jaxson St. Pierre, and 300 yards combined between the duo, Westfield football defeated Holyoke, 53-22.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Life Flight called to crash on Route 20 in Becket
A Life Flight helicopter has been called a serious crash on Route 20 in Becket Friday afternoon.
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon investigation, fire officials said that the two people in the...
Live Wire: Eddie Montgomery to play Pittsfield
Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry rose to acclaim in 1999 with its debut, “Tattoos & Scars.” Over the next 18 years, the duo had No. 1 hits with songs such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” and “Back When I Knew It All.”
President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert
The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
CSO opens new Springfield clinic to meet expanding mental health needs created by pandemic
SPRINGFIELD – COVID lockdowns left hundreds of children dealing with grief and isolation, threw a wrench into the recovery process for people facing substance abuse and left many feeling terrible without knowing why. Since the pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, Clinical & Support Options has seen a 20%...
