Police identify woman whose remains were found in suitcases inside Brooklyn apartment
The NYPD has identified the woman whose remains were found in suitcases in a Cypress Hills apartment on Sept. 21.
News 12
Police: Levittown man choked 10-year-old boy, punched victim's mother
A Levittown man was arrested for allegedly choking a 10-year-old and then hitting the boy's mother, police say. News 12 is told Harshdeep Brar attacked the mother and son inside their Jericho home in June. Police say the mother tried to stop the 29-year-old after she caught him with his...
Suspect at large after fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, police say.
Alert Center: 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn missing since Saturday
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Saturday, according to authorities.
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
17-year-old girl slain in Brooklyn was ‘loving, caring, straightforward,’ family says
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A makeshift memorial for a 17-year old girl shot and killed outside a Crown Heights apartment building grew on Thursday. Flowers, balloons and candles lined the entrance to the spot on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights where 17-year old Shayma Roman lost her life around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police […]
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
News 12
Police: Suspects wanted in shooting, slashing of 42-year-old man in the Bronx
A 42-year-old man was shot and slashed in the face Wednesday morning in the Tremont section of the Bronx. Police say the victim was assaulted and shot in the back by two unidentified males at a dead end on East 182nd Street, just after 7 a.m. The police say the suspects were on a dark scooter when they fled the scene.
Police: Man assaults hairstylist inside beauty shop in Brooklyn
A man is wanted for assaulting a Brooklyn hair stylist on Sept. 22.
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
Mother who lost her son has final wish as she fights cancer
The mother of Amani Miller, who was shot and stabbed multiple times outside of Bayview Houses in Flatbush over six years ago, has one final wish as she sits in hospice with Stage 4 breast cancer.
News 12
Police: 17-year-old girl fatally shot on Eastern Parkway
The NYPD is currently investigating a shooting incident that took place on Eastern Parkway on Wednesday night, taking the life of a 17-year-old girl. Police say the girl was shot in the face and pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. They say she was with a group of people when two...
bkreader.com
Man Shot In Foot Near Marcy Houses In Bed-Stuy
A man was shot in the foot near Bed-Stuy’s Marcy Houses Monday night, police say. The shooter squeezed off a shot from a black Jeep near […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
NBC New York
Police Looking for Suspect who Sprayed an MTA Bus Driver
Police are looking for the person they say pepper-sprayed a 35-year-old MTA bus driver in Washington Heights. Investigators say that it was on September 15th around 9:30 a.m. when the individual flagged down the bus near West 162 Street and Edgecomb Avenue. Once the bus stopped, the individual approached the driver and discharged pepper spray into his eyes and mouth. The man then took off on his bike.
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Alert Center: Man wanted for August assaults, shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 51-year-old man is wanted for two separate assault incidents that took place in August in Brooklyn.
Man who said he was beaten by Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn awarded $4.5 million: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who alleged he was partially blinded in an attack by members of a Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn was awarded $4.5 million earlier this month by a state Civil Court judge, the Daily News reported. Taj Patterson, who is gay, reportedly told authorities...
Police: Bronx man faces charges for blocking entrance to Hempstead Planned Parenthood
A Bronx man is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for allegedly trying to keep people out of a Planned Parenthood center in Hempstead.
Bronx rehab center holds engagement party for two NYC lovebirds
Two people who met as patients at a rehab center in Morrisania are showing that love conquers all.
School bus, mini-bus crash injures 10 on NY-CT border
A school bus and a mini-bus collided on the Port Chester/Connecticut border Tuesday.
