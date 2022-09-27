Police are looking for the person they say pepper-sprayed a 35-year-old MTA bus driver in Washington Heights. Investigators say that it was on September 15th around 9:30 a.m. when the individual flagged down the bus near West 162 Street and Edgecomb Avenue. Once the bus stopped, the individual approached the driver and discharged pepper spray into his eyes and mouth. The man then took off on his bike.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO