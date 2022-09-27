ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

News 12

Police: Suspects wanted in shooting, slashing of 42-year-old man in the Bronx

A 42-year-old man was shot and slashed in the face Wednesday morning in the Tremont section of the Bronx. Police say the victim was assaulted and shot in the back by two unidentified males at a dead end on East 182nd Street, just after 7 a.m. The police say the suspects were on a dark scooter when they fled the scene.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 17-year-old girl fatally shot on Eastern Parkway

The NYPD is currently investigating a shooting incident that took place on Eastern Parkway on Wednesday night, taking the life of a 17-year-old girl. Police say the girl was shot in the face and pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. They say she was with a group of people when two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bkreader.com

Man Shot In Foot Near Marcy Houses In Bed-Stuy

A man was shot in the foot near Bed-Stuy’s Marcy Houses Monday night, police say. The shooter squeezed off a shot from a black Jeep near […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Suspect who Sprayed an MTA Bus Driver

Police are looking for the person they say pepper-sprayed a 35-year-old MTA bus driver in Washington Heights. Investigators say that it was on September 15th around 9:30 a.m. when the individual flagged down the bus near West 162 Street and Edgecomb Avenue. Once the bus stopped, the individual approached the driver and discharged pepper spray into his eyes and mouth. The man then took off on his bike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

