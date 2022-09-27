Score: Lubbock Christian 3, Midwestern State 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-16) Records: Lubbock Christian (6-10, 2-3), MSU (3-14, 1-4) Lubbock Christian University served up nine aces while posting a .293 attack percentage and holding Midwestern State to a .029 attack mark, as the numbers led to a 3-0 Lone Star Conference victory for the Lady Chaps to open a three-match homestand. LCU had a trio of players with at least seven kills, with Lily Bickley leading the way with nine kills (she posted a .533 attack percentage). Bickley led LCU with 9.0 points and was just ahead of teammates Aaiyah Gray (eight kills and a block) and Kalli Dalland (five blocks and four kills), who each had 8.5 points. Kayton Genenbacher was a dig shy of a double-double, as she had 33 assists (11.0 per set) and nine digs to go along with a trio of blocks.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO