'Haunted Toledo' uncovers local haunted hotspots
Chris Bores is a respected and popular local Ghost Behaviorist who has just released his latest book, 'Haunted Toledo.' Already in its second printing, this book is a rich collection of thoroughly researched locations known to be haunted here in Toledo. WGO was dying to chat more about his work...
Local musicians are 'right as rain'
This week the WGO Community Music Series featured Chloe Wagenhauser and Connor Ward from the band, Chloe and the Steel Strings. They performed their original song, 'Right as Rain.'. Chloe & the Steel Strings is an up & coming Americana band from Toledo, OH. Acoustically driven, the Steel Strings have...
Many pet owners can no longer afford their pets, local humane officers say
Inflation and the rising cost of living is now impacting animal shelters because owners can no longer afford their pets.
Local chef who spent 7 months in the hospital now back in the kitchen
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - At Harbor Town Tavern in Perrysburg, there’s a new Executive Chef calling the plays. “Everything is house made. We’ve been locally sourcing a lot of our produce and micro greens,” says Executive Chef Marcus Hartford. “It’s just really fun. Really cool. Like, this week’s special we just started today is Duck A L’orange. "
WTOL-TV
Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims
OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey. Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.
Toledo family finds hope at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jaza Bailey had known it all along. Her 6-year-old son, Dominic, had autism. “And I think I pretty much fell apart. In her office. Right there," Bailey said, recalling the moment she heard the diagnosis. Despite knowing it, hearing the diagnosis brought up emotions of hurt...
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
Show a little extra 'Kindness' today!
Samantha Boyle founder of the Luken T. Boyle foundation appeared on WGO and spoke about 'Kindness Day' today in the Toledo Metro Area and the history behind today and the evolution of the foundation and what it stands for! The Day of Kindness fundraiser is happening today at the Chitter Chatter Ice Cream 8144 Airport Hwy, Holland OH 43528.
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
Family House to host Fall Festival at Toledo Club
The Family House Shelter Fall Festival Fundraiser is a family friendly, all ages fundraiser to benefit The Family House homeless shelter. Dr. Tonia Pace,Executive Director, appeared on What's Going On to talk more about the fundraiser, what Family House does and the need for families with housing and support. For...
Dr Scott's Pinball closes its doors in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dr Scott's Pinball in Maumee closed its doors to retail sales for good Friday after 28 years of business. Although the physical storefront is closing, company president Scott Sheridan aka Dr Scott will continue his passion of fixing the hundreds of machines that he has sold over the years.
Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
Chris DiBenedetto Celebration of Life
The DiBenedetto Family appreciates all the cards, letters, and calls of support during the past month. We miss Chris every day, but your support has helped tremendously!. We hope to see you at Chris’s celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the BGSU Ice Arena Lounge. We would love to see you all there to share stories and photos! There will be a bourbon toast honoring Chris at Beckett’s Barrel Room following the celebration of life.
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
Toledo to host 42nd Italian Bowl
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glass Bowl will have some exceptionally special guests next summer. Organizers announced Friday that the XLII Italian Bowl will be held at the stadium on July 1, 2023. The event will be the first Italian Football League championship to be held outside Europe. Toledo and...
14-year-old in immediate need of liver hoping for help, donations to combat high treatment costs
HASKINS, Ohio — A northwest Ohio mom is now breaking her silence after receiving the news her daughter is in immediate need of a new liver. Jen Diaz's 14-year-old daughter, Isabella, is battling end-stage liver disease, and with no other way to fix her condition, they need financial assistance, and more importantly, a new liver for Isabella.
Sylvania Franciscan Center presents eco-art installation at Zero-Waste Luncheon
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Thursday, Sylvania Franciscan Connections hosted its 10th Zero-Waste Luncheon to bring awareness to sustainability in the community. The luncheon was held for the Sylvania Franciscan Village campus, Lourdes University students and local community members. Attendees were greeted by an eco-art installation designed to catch the attention...
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ohio man dies while in school drop-off line, found hours later
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man’s body, parked in a vehicle at a Toledo elementary school drop-off line, went unnoticed for at least six hours, his family said. According to WTOL, Dale Garrett walked his girlfriend’s grandson into Longfellow Elementary School and then returned to his vehicle parked in the area for drop-offs on Sept. 19.
