scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Moderna vs Pfizer: Is it OK to mix and match the updated COVID-19 booster shots?
A big question with the new COVID-19 vaccine: Can you mix brands? Here is what experts say
MedicalXpress
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
MedicalXpress
New findings on the effects of COVID-19 on the colon
Although SARS-CoV-2 infections mainly attack the lungs, in many cases they can also damage other organs, such as the colon: about 60% of patients experienced digestive tract impacts. Researchers at MedUni Vienna have analyzed the manifestations of COVID-19 in the lungs and colon and pinpointed the differences at a molecular level. Their findings, recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, form the basis for the identification of novel biomarkers and the development of new treatment strategies.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 associated with increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in youth, by as much as 72%
Children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a new study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger. In a study published today in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers at...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
reviewofoptometry.com
MMP Concentrations May Affect Corneal Erosion Healing
MMP concentration may dictate effective treatment strategies in corneal erosion patients. Photo: Aaron Bronner, OD. Click image to enlarge. Researchers believe that certain matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) may be to blame for defective corneal re-epithelization in patients with recurrent corneal erosions. MMPs degrade the junctional complexes that epithelial cells rely on in order to adhere to the basement membrane. In the study, MMP-2 and MMP-3 were found to dissolve the basement membrane and accumulate in the epithelium, possibly inducing erosion recurrence.
reviewofoptometry.com
Fibrosis Progresses Most in First 12 Months of nAMD
Beware of fibrotic scar when imaging nAMD patients, as fibrosis is known as one of the condition’s end-stage—and vision-threatening—sequelae. Photo: Carolyn Majcher, OD. Click image to enlarge. Around 40% of patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) have fibrosis at two years of treatment, and at 10...
technologynetworks.com
RoboCap – The Robotic Capsule Designed to Improve Drug Delivery in the Gut
Researchers have developed a robotic capsule designed to increase drug absorption by clearing mucus in the gut and depositing drugs directly on the intestinal surface. The study is published in Science Robotics. The challenges of drug delivery in the intestine. The absorption of drugs taken by mouth can be limited...
healio.com
VIDEO: New implant reduces IOP with no anterior chamber penetration
MILAN — During iNovation Day at the ESCRS meeting, Philippe Sourdille, MD, presented the Cilio-scleral Inter-positioning Device from Ciliatech for the surgical treatment of glaucoma. For the first time, a minimally invasive implant effectively reduces IOP without penetrating the anterior chamber or creating subconjunctival filtration. After 1 year, IOP...
Nature.com
Inside the USCAP Journals
You have full access to this article via your institution. Atypical-to-typical mitoses ratio is prognostic in breast cancer. Lashen et al. sought to better understand the clinical significance of atypical mitosis in breast cancer. They started by quantifying atypical and typical mitotic features and correlating them with clinicopathological variables in a large cohort of breast cancer samples. A second set was assessed in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) breast cancer (BRCA) dataset and linked to genetic alterations and pathways. The median count of typical mitoses was 17 per 3"‰mm2 (range, 0"“120) while the median count of atypical mitoses was 4 per 3"‰mm2 (range, 0"“103). Higher counts of atypical mitoses were associated with clinicopathological signs of aggressive tumor behavior and, along with higher atypical-to-typical mitoses ratios, with poor disease-specific survival. Transcriptomic analysis of the TCGA-BRCA cohort based on atypical mitoses identified 2494 differentially expressed genes, including genes involved in chromosomal localization and segregation, centrosome assembly, spindle and microtubule formation, regulation of cell cycle, and DNA repair. Analysis of atypical-to-typical mitoses ratios appears to have prognostic value in breast cancer patients, independent of the overall mitotic count, and can predict response to chemotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer.
technologynetworks.com
New Treatment for Uterine Fibroids Shows Promise in Trial
About three-quarters of women will experience uterine fibroids before they reach the age of 50. With a range of often debilitating symptoms including excessive menstrual bleeding, they are the most common reason women undergo hysterectomies. And there is a lack of effective treatments—most therapies either only mask symptoms or are difficult for patients to tolerate.
tctmd.com
Another DOAC Fails in the Setting of Mechanical Heart Valves
The PROACT Xa trial has been halted prematurely after it was found that apixaban (Eliquis; Bristol Myers Squibb) carried a greater risk of blood clots leading to stroke when compared with warfarin in patients with the On-X mechanical aortic valve, device maker Artivion announced last week. The trial’s data and...
optometrytimes.com
New FDA approval expands access to myopia management
Johnson & Johnson Vision receives FDA-approval of lens parameter expansion for their ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management. Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). JJV also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
reviewofoptometry.com
Smoking Associated With Increased Risk of Eyelid Cancer, Study Suggests
People who smoke are at higher risk of developing eyelid cancer. Photo: Sara Weidmayer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Recent research estimating the prevalence of eyelid cancers in the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS Registry and examining associated factors revealed a previously unreported association between active smoking and eyelid cancer as well as specific subtypes, including basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and malignant melanoma (MM).
Vaccine Safety: 5 Unique Situations When the Covid-19 Vaccine Isn’t Very Safe
There are always statistical outliers, exceptions to the rule. We can’t expect everyone to react to vaccines exactly the same way. Depending on one’s age, sex, and health status, the efficacy and safety profile of vaccines can differ by a wide margin. Thus, even though approved or authorized vaccines are safe and effective for the vast majority, there are and will always be statistical outliers.
