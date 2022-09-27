You have full access to this article via your institution. Atypical-to-typical mitoses ratio is prognostic in breast cancer. Lashen et al. sought to better understand the clinical significance of atypical mitosis in breast cancer. They started by quantifying atypical and typical mitotic features and correlating them with clinicopathological variables in a large cohort of breast cancer samples. A second set was assessed in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) breast cancer (BRCA) dataset and linked to genetic alterations and pathways. The median count of typical mitoses was 17 per 3"‰mm2 (range, 0"“120) while the median count of atypical mitoses was 4 per 3"‰mm2 (range, 0"“103). Higher counts of atypical mitoses were associated with clinicopathological signs of aggressive tumor behavior and, along with higher atypical-to-typical mitoses ratios, with poor disease-specific survival. Transcriptomic analysis of the TCGA-BRCA cohort based on atypical mitoses identified 2494 differentially expressed genes, including genes involved in chromosomal localization and segregation, centrosome assembly, spindle and microtubule formation, regulation of cell cycle, and DNA repair. Analysis of atypical-to-typical mitoses ratios appears to have prognostic value in breast cancer patients, independent of the overall mitotic count, and can predict response to chemotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer.

