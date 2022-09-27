Read full article on original website
fullertontitans.com
Men's Soccer Drops Big West Opener at UCI
IRVINE, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's soccer dropped its Big West opener at UC Irvine Wednesday night by a final score of 3-2. The Titans are now 5-4-2 on the year and 0-1 in the Big West. Reziq Banihani gave the Titans the lead in the 24th minute....
fullertontitans.com
Titans Fall On the Road at Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif . - The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's soccer team dropped a 2-1 game at Long Beach on Thursday evening at George Allen Field. The Titans fall to 5-4-3 for the season and 2-1 in Big West play. Despite heavily attacking Long Beach to start the game...
fullertontitans.com
Titans Defeat Long Beach State in Conference Home Opener
FULLERTON, Calif. — Cal State women's volleyball defeated Long Beach State in four sets Tuesday night at Titan Gym in its Big West Conference home opener. Julia Crawford led the Titan offense with 16 kills on a .378 clip while adding a service ace and 10 digs. Danielle Jefferies contributed 12 kills with no errors, while Lolo Fonua also tallied 12 kills on the night, a new career-high. Fonua added four digs and three aces.
viewpointsonline.org
RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state
The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
ayalabulldogtimes.org
Varsity Football drops Homecoming Game in Blowout Fashion
On September 23rd, 2022, the Ayala Bulldogs went up against The Citrus Valley Black Hawks. It was the homecoming game for Ayala, taking place at home. After Ayalas beautiful choir finished singing the national anthem, the game had begun. The first quarter starts and Ayala received the ball on the...
pasadenaweekly.com
High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire
In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
A Rad Stranger Things Experience Is Hitting L.A. This Fall
The brand new immersive experience will transform Los Angeles into Hawkins, Indiana — circa 1985. At 1345 N Montebello Blvd., epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters will bring the cult TV sensation to life right before your very eyes. El and the gang will be your guides (armed with walkie-talkies, headbands and flashlights) — navigating riveting, new interactive narratives developed with the actual show creators! Ready to journey into the Upside Down? Sign up to the waitlist so you can be the first to grab tickets once they’re released on October 6 at 9am! You’ll walk through iconic sets transporting you to the Upside Down, encounter your favorite characters and experience memorable scenes, and uncover hidden secrets and plenty of thrills in the Hawkins Lab.
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
The Poly Post
Rowdy biopic ‘Weird’ quietly filmed at Lanterman Project
In March, “Weird,” a new Roku Original biopic about artist “Weird Al” Yankovic and starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, used Cal Poly Pomona campus for filming. The production team used RSI Locations on Pomona Boulevard, filming several different scenes over an eight-day period. Yankovic,...
$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council
A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
2 Southern California cities ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task. Finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for […]
I review hotels professionally in my hometown of Los Angeles. Here are my 9 favorite properties to stay in town.
There's no end to great hotels in Los Angeles, including the iconic Hotel Figueroa, beachfront Hotel Casa del Mar, and the new Hoxton downtown.
citywatchla.com
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
It’s hot, but are cooler temperatures headed back to Southern California?
The Southland is in the middle of another heat wave but a much anticipated return to cooler weather is right around the corner. The afternoon high for downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while many other areas reach triple digits. An excessive heat warning is even in place […]
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
thelog.com
Top Corner: Tuna up the Party in Newport Beach
NEWPORT BEACH— “The Thunderbird 2-Day Overnight Charter with @danawharfrodandreelclub was epic!” said an Aug. 30 Newport Landing Facebook post. “Seventy-six Bluefin Tuna between 35-90lbs, and 10+ over 200lbs. 17 yellowtail, 38 Dorado, 54 Calico Bass & 39 Bonito.”. Newport Landing Sportfishing Photo.
