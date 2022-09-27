The brand new immersive experience will transform Los Angeles into Hawkins, Indiana — circa 1985. At 1345 N Montebello Blvd., epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters will bring the cult TV sensation to life right before your very eyes. El and the gang will be your guides (armed with walkie-talkies, headbands and flashlights) — navigating riveting, new interactive narratives developed with the actual show creators! Ready to journey into the Upside Down? Sign up to the waitlist so you can be the first to grab tickets once they’re released on October 6 at 9am! You’ll walk through iconic sets transporting you to the Upside Down, encounter your favorite characters and experience memorable scenes, and uncover hidden secrets and plenty of thrills in the Hawkins Lab.

