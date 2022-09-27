ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullertontitans.com

Men's Soccer Drops Big West Opener at UCI

IRVINE, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's soccer dropped its Big West opener at UC Irvine Wednesday night by a final score of 3-2. The Titans are now 5-4-2 on the year and 0-1 in the Big West. Reziq Banihani gave the Titans the lead in the 24th minute....
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Titans Fall On the Road at Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif . - The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's soccer team dropped a 2-1 game at Long Beach on Thursday evening at George Allen Field. The Titans fall to 5-4-3 for the season and 2-1 in Big West play. Despite heavily attacking Long Beach to start the game...
LONG BEACH, CA
fullertontitans.com

Titans Defeat Long Beach State in Conference Home Opener

FULLERTON, Calif. — Cal State women's volleyball defeated Long Beach State in four sets Tuesday night at Titan Gym in its Big West Conference home opener. Julia Crawford led the Titan offense with 16 kills on a .378 clip while adding a service ace and 10 digs. Danielle Jefferies contributed 12 kills with no errors, while Lolo Fonua also tallied 12 kills on the night, a new career-high. Fonua added four digs and three aces.
LONG BEACH, CA
viewpointsonline.org

RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state

The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
RIVERSIDE, CA
ayalabulldogtimes.org

Varsity Football drops Homecoming Game in Blowout Fashion

On September 23rd, 2022, the Ayala Bulldogs went up against The Citrus Valley Black Hawks. It was the homecoming game for Ayala, taking place at home. After Ayalas beautiful choir finished singing the national anthem, the game had begun. The first quarter starts and Ayala received the ball on the...
CHINO HILLS, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire

In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
PASADENA, CA
Secret LA

A Rad Stranger Things Experience Is Hitting L.A. This Fall

The brand new immersive experience will transform Los Angeles into Hawkins, Indiana — circa 1985. At 1345 N Montebello Blvd., epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters will bring the cult TV sensation to life right before your very eyes. El and the gang will be your guides (armed with walkie-talkies, headbands and flashlights) — navigating riveting, new interactive narratives developed with the actual show creators! Ready to journey into the Upside Down? Sign up to the waitlist so you can be the first to grab tickets once they’re released on October 6 at 9am! You’ll walk through iconic sets transporting you to the Upside Down, encounter your favorite characters and experience memorable scenes, and uncover hidden secrets and plenty of thrills in the Hawkins Lab.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fresyes.com

The USS Fresno

We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
FRESNO, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Poly Post

Rowdy biopic ‘Weird’ quietly filmed at Lanterman Project

In March, “Weird,” a new Roku Original biopic about artist “Weird Al” Yankovic and starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, used Cal Poly Pomona campus for filming. The production team used RSI Locations on Pomona Boulevard, filming several different scenes over an eight-day period. Yankovic,...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

$4 billion Anaheim entertainment district approved by city council

A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area. The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens […]
ANAHEIM, CA
YourCentralValley.com

You can visit this Central Valley fair for free

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
CARUTHERS, CA
citywatchla.com

Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

It’s hot, but are cooler temperatures headed back to Southern California?

The Southland is in the middle of another heat wave but a much anticipated return to cooler weather is right around the corner. The afternoon high for downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while many other areas reach triple digits. An excessive heat warning is even in place […]
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thelog.com

Top Corner: Tuna up the Party in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH— “The Thunderbird 2-Day Overnight Charter with @danawharfrodandreelclub was epic!” said an Aug. 30 Newport Landing Facebook post. “Seventy-six Bluefin Tuna between 35-90lbs, and 10+ over 200lbs. 17 yellowtail, 38 Dorado, 54 Calico Bass & 39 Bonito.”. Newport Landing Sportfishing Photo.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

