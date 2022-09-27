Read full article on original website
Hit-And-Run Incident Reported in North Coventry
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A hit-and-run accident that North Coventry police said occurred in Kenilworth Park, near the pond parking lot, was reported Thursday (Sept. 29, 2022) on the department’s CrimeWatch website. Officers said a small tan-colored sedan was seen by a witness Sept. 22 (Thursday) at about...
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
73-Year-Old Driver Dies In Poconos Crash: Police
A 73-year-old driver died in a single-car crash in the Poconos on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. The woman was behind the wheel of a blue 1989 Cadillac sedan that crashed in the area of Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township around 2:10 p.m., local police said.
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
Driver Surrenders In Crash That Killed Lehigh Valley Cyclist, Dad Of 3
The driver wanted in the crash that claimed the life of a beloved husband and dad of three last spring has surrendered to authorities, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 28. Anthony Rutch, 49, was arrested on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter,...
1 person in plane pronounced dead after crash with explosion in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Man, 49, died in Lehigh Valley plane crash, coroner says. One person was pronounced dead after a plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh County, authorities said. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said the person who died was in the small plane that went down in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
Man, 49, died in Lehigh Valley plane crash, coroner says (UPDATE)
A 49-year-old man died in a fiery plane crash in Lehigh County involving an aircraft owned by a Lehigh Valley flight training business, authorities said Thursday. Proflite Aero LLC owned the 1968 Piper plane that crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon near a home on Keystone Road in Salisbury Township.
Low-flying plane in Catasauqua area no cause for concern, troopers say
With nerves on edge following a fatal plane crash this week in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania State Police are reassuring Lehigh County residents about a low-flying plane. Troopers received numerous calls about the plane in the Catasauqua area, but there is no cause for concern, Trooper Nate Branosky said. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver fled crash and abandoned car outside school, causing district lockdown, police say. A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its...
Lehigh Valley Woman Dies After Being Pinned Under Her Own Car, Coroner Says
A 72-year-old Lehigh Valley woman died after she became pinned under her own vehicle, authorities said. Sharon Lee Pecka was pronounced dead just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 in her driveway on the 3100 block of Fern Lane in Upper Saucon Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman admits providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal North Coventry crash
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown woman is awaiting her fate from a judge after she admitted to providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Interstate 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Monroe County hospitals split on visitor masking policy
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has urged everyone to wear a mask, but now officials are easing recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes. It's something Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs at St. Luke's, says is...
Garden State Parkway to go all E-ZPass, while paying cash may remain an option on the N.J. Turnpike
The ritual of handing cash to a toll collector on the Garden State Parkway is headed for the history books, but paying cash might still be an option on the New Jersey Turnpike. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, followed the lead of the Atlantic City Expressway,...
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
