Upper Saucon Township, PA

Hit-And-Run Incident Reported in North Coventry

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A hit-and-run accident that North Coventry police said occurred in Kenilworth Park, near the pond parking lot, was reported Thursday (Sept. 29, 2022) on the department’s CrimeWatch website. Officers said a small tan-colored sedan was seen by a witness Sept. 22 (Thursday) at about...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA

