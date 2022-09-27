Read full article on original website
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows
RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Tri-Cities Blue Bridge: The Most Dangerous 2 Miles In Washington?
Last night, a Kennewick man was killed on US-395 when a semi hit his car just on the south-side of the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities Washington. I wish I could say that was an isolated incident, but accidents happen around that 2 square mile area of the Blue Bridge all the time. It is another reminder of just how dangerous that stretch of road is. Just how dangerous is that section of road and what are the reasons causing it?
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will safe a life.’”
Crash involving Milton-Freewater ambulance closes northbound state Route 125 Thursday evening
Reporter covering agriculture, Walla Walla city and county government, and other topics. Trooper shot Thursday in Walla Walla in stable condition, trooper and suspect identified. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information...
Pacific Power Plans ‘Incentives’ for Customers to Go to EV’s
Pacific Power has released a series of incentives for consumers, related to electric vehicles. Pacific Power serves consumers in the Yakima, Toppenish, and Sunnyside areas, as well as Walla Walla, Dayton, and Pendelton among its service locations around the Pacific Northwest. The Portland-based energy company, which first began in 1910,...
If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots
In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway. According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish...
Body recovered from Columbia River
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
'10 times the man I am': Father of WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla gives update on his condition
SEATTLE — The father of Dean Atkinson Jr., the Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot in Walla Walla, gave an update on his son's condition on Monday. According to Dean Atkinson Sr., his son has made major improvements during his recovery at Harborview Medical Center. He is now in serious, but improving condition.
Washington VA to fund Veteran Service Officer positions
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs has announced new grant funding for Island County and Walla Walla County to hire Veteran Service Officers. The counties submitted applications describing how a County Veteran Service Officer would serve the veterans in their area and their families. WDVA...
Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
Umatilla Chemical Depot renamed for former Major General
SALEM, Ore. — The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed on September 29 to honor former Major General Raymond F. Rees. The ceremony and installation on the 29 will officially rename the army depot as the Raymond F. Rees Training Center. Rees is a retired Oregon Guardsman who served...
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
Battle of the undefeated. Chiawana vs. Kennewick in major MCC football showdown
And the Tri-City Americans’ home opener is Oct. 8 against the defending WHL champions.
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
