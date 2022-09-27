Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race
On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
Sabbath ballgames, targeted executive, cemetery vandalism: Down in Alabama
The AHSAA is making a change in response to a school’s basketball playoff forfeit last winter. Law-enforcement authorities are saying that Atlanta politics are related to the vandalizing of a construction executive’s home in Mountain Brook. Vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum of William Rufus King. The...
Back on track
RAINBOW CITY — Whenever Sloan Smith hears “Field goal, get ready” on the Piedmont sideline he uses it as a call to arms. Well, as a kicker, maybe not quite to arms, but you get the idea and both he and the Bulldogs expect him to deliver.
Ian Interrupts Activities In Northeast Alabama
While Hurricane Ian has entered South Florida as a major hurricane with winds of 155 mph, it is forecast to make a northward turn on Friday toward Georgia and South Carolina, and it is impacting events in northeast Alabama. Football games have been moved to Thursday, grand openings postponed, and...
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. Learn more in the video above. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
Alabama firefighters battling wildfire in Shelby County; fire advisories for much of state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 29th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) sent an update regarding at least two wildfires in Shelby County Thursday evening. The first fire off County Road 51 is now 200 acres, and firefighters are using a bulldozer to control it, said the AFC. The...
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
Wreath-laying ceremony honors life of Birmingham's first black television reporter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham to remember a broadcasting pioneer who helped pave the way for future journalists in Central Alabama. Learn more about the life of Carl Daniels in the video above.
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
19-year-old suspect detained in shooting with injuries in Chelsea
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting with injuries in Chelsea on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Deputies were called to a shooting on Brandy Circle before 2 p.m. Deputies confirmed two people were shot, but we do not know their condition. During...
