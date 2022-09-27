ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race

On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
easportstoday.com

Back on track

RAINBOW CITY — Whenever Sloan Smith hears “Field goal, get ready” on the Piedmont sideline he uses it as a call to arms. Well, as a kicker, maybe not quite to arms, but you get the idea and both he and the Bulldogs expect him to deliver.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Ian Interrupts Activities In Northeast Alabama

While Hurricane Ian has entered South Florida as a major hurricane with winds of 155 mph, it is forecast to make a northward turn on Friday toward Georgia and South Carolina, and it is impacting events in northeast Alabama. Football games have been moved to Thursday, grand openings postponed, and...
CENTRE, AL
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. Learn more in the video above. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Fall Festivities Calendar

🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
CENTRE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic

As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

19-year-old suspect detained in shooting with injuries in Chelsea

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting with injuries in Chelsea on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Deputies were called to a shooting on Brandy Circle before 2 p.m. Deputies confirmed two people were shot, but we do not know their condition. During...
CHELSEA, AL

