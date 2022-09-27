Read full article on original website
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
coinchapter.com
New Solution for Pi Network’s holder and the Pioneer
Pi Network was founded by Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan. Both Kokkalis and Fan have doctorates from Stanford University in the US, where Kokkalis has a degree in computer science, and Fang has a doctorate in computing anthropology. The concept of Pi Network first appeared in 2019 when the app launched. 2020 is the year the network’s testnet launched, with the number of active pioneers has reached 23 million miners and still expanding today.
daystech.org
The value of AI in IoT analytics
In many components of Asia, seasonal torrential rains convey with them floods that injury property and livelihood of residents. Whereas previously, metropolis administrations, residents and companies can do nearly nothing however trip out the unwelcoming waves of flood water and the potential ailments these carry, applied sciences just like the Internet of Things (IoT), machine studying (ML) and synthetic intelligence (AI) could present respite for extra forward-looking leaders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Lumen Technologies Unveils New Subsea Fiber Route Between the U.S. & France
One year after Lumen Technologies established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France, the company is again significantly increasing network capacity and diversity. Lumen is now investing in a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall...
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
Nature.com
Artificial intelligence-informed planning for the rapid response of hazard-impacted road networks
Post-hazard rapid response has emerged as a promising pathway towards resilient critical infrastructure systems (CISs). Nevertheless, it is challenging to scheme the optimal plan for those rapid responses, given the enormous search space and the hardship of assessment on the spatiotemporal status of CISs. We now present a new approach to post-shock rapid responses of road networks (RNs), based upon lookahead searches supported by machine learning. Following this approach, we examined the resilience-oriented rapid response of a real-world RN across Luchon, France, under destructive earthquake scenarios. Our results show that the introduction of one-step lookahead searches can effectively offset the lack of adaptivity due to the deficient heuristic of rapid responses. Furthermore, the performance of rapid responses following such a strategy is far surpassed, when a series of deep neural networks trained based solely on machine learning, without human interventions, are employed to replace the heuristic and guide the searches.
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
daystech.org
Nextech AR Launches Upgrades For E-commerce SaaS Platform
Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and main supplier of augmented actuality (“AR”) expertise applied sciences and 3D mannequin providers is happy to announce it has launched main upgrades and options to its SaaS ARitize Decorator product for e-commerce. ARitize 3D makes use of revolutionary AI expertise to create high-quality 3D fashions at scale for the most important prime e-commerce market. ARitize Decorator could be seamlessly built-in onto any e-commerce web site appearing as a software program extension to Nextech’s ARitize 3D platform.. The Decorator works with ARitize 3D to show these fashions into experiences by contextualizing their significance within the e-commerce journey.
Register Citizen
Jio Platforms CFO on 5G Launch in India: ‘This Is Going to Transform Streaming as We Know it’
5G is going to roll out across India from Oct. 1 and Reliance Jio, the country’s leading mobile service operator with 413 million subscribers, will be at the forefront of it. The move could have a transformational effect. The 5G rollout in India will happen via Jio Platforms, the...
coinjournal.net
Chainlink unveils SCALE to help fast-track Web3 innovation
Chainlink has unveiled SCALE, an economics program designed to to fast-track smart contract innovation in the blockchain industry. The platform also launched BUILD, another of the Chainlink Economics 2.0 initiatives set to boost Web3 growth. Chainlink Labs, the platform helping develop Chainlink’s oracle network, is looking to support further innovation...
Retail Tech: Centric x Alvanon, Fanatics x Roadie, Mojix x Google Cloud
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Traceability Mojix/Google Cloud Supply chain platform Mojix said its flagship item-level intelligence and traceability solution, Ytem, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud Marketplace provides access to an ecosystem of software-as-a service (SaaS), APIs, virtual machine, content management system, development stack, web service solutions and more, optimized for Google Cloud users. Mojix became a Google Cloud Partner in 2019, and has since hosted its modern multi-tenant architecture on Google Cloud with strengths in distributed computing and hybrid clouds, in addition to open technologies...
satnews.com
NRO awards Kleos Space a commercial RF capabilities contract
Kleos Space Inc. (a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Mission-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider) has been awarded a first stage contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) as part of the Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement (SCE BAA) Framework. The NRO is responsible for maintaining global vigilance in times...
Renesas Expands RZ/V Series with Built-in Vision AI Accelerator for Accurate Image Recognition and Multi-Camera Image Support
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has expanded its AI-capable RZ/V Series of microprocessors (MPUs), with a new device that enables AI processing of image data from multiple cameras, offering a new level of highly accurate image recognition for vision AI applications. Equipped with two 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A53 cores, the new device is capable of delivering high computing performance with a maximum operating frequency of 1GHz. The RZ/V2MA features a proprietary low power DRP-AI (Dynamically Reconfigurable Processor) accelerator which can process vision AI at 1 TOPS/W (tera operations per second, per watt) class performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005253/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SFN Launches ‘Infrastructure Time Machine’ That Enables Fabs to Reduce Semiconductor Production Times 10 Fold and Increase Net Profit 40-50 Times
NOTTINGHAM, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Maximize Chip Act ROI with new transistor technology This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005393/en/ Infographic: The Bizen Infrastructure Time Machine (ITM) (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Sateliot, AWS Partner On Innovative Cloud Native 5G Satellite Network
Sateliot, a satellite telecommunications operator, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a cloud native 5G service designed to provide customers with secure and reliable narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connectivity over non-terrestrial network using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. These revolutionary satellites act as cell towers from...
3printr.com
CSEM coordinates project to enhance the performance of thermal control systems
CSEM is coordinating a high-profile EU-funded project to enhance the performance of thermal control systems by developing 3D-printed pipes with embedded sensors. In addition to potentially opening up new avenues of fundamental research for both CERN and the European space industry, these smart pipes could have uses in areas ranging from industrial heating and cooling systems to irrigation mechanisms for Industry 4.0. The project will reinforce Switzerland’s strengths in 3D printing and help anchor the country’s position at the forefront of innovation.
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
aircargonews.net
ACIA and IPRC announce three ATR 72-600 freighter conversions
ACIA Aero Leasing and IPR Conversions are to convert a fleet of three ATR 72-600 aircraft into freighters, starting from January 2023. The joint agreement will provide two ATR 72-600 Large Cargo Door (LCD) and one ATR 72-600 Bulk Freighter Cargo (BFC) conversions. ACIA is a provider of regional aircraft...
dronedj.com
Wingcopter in drone and e-bike delivery trial for rural communities
German fixed-wing drone manufacturer and aerial services company Wingcopter is partnering with the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences to test on-demand delivery of goods using UAVs and cargo e-bicycles to people in villages and other remote rural communities. The project is being financed by a $500,000 grant from the German...
