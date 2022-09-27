Read full article on original website
Related
weldgov.com
Weed Division asks public to be proactive in Kochia management
Weld County Weed Division supervisor Tina Booton is used to fighting the same issues every year as she and her staff aim to suppress, control and eradicate weeds throughout the county that have been identified and listed as noxious weeds by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. However, when it comes to controlling the growth of Kochia — the weed, not listed as noxious by the state, that dots thousands of acres countywide (usually in open and vacant land) and forms tumbleweeds that are both an eyesore and hinderance — Booton wants to remind everyone about the importance landowners play in controlling the growth.
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel rooms
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council anted up another $1.6 million for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Monday to staff hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk of catching COVID.
lamarledger.com
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
1310kfka.com
Greeley-Evans School Board member resigns
Greeley-Evans School Board member Pepper Mueller is resigning. The Greeley Tribune reports Mueller’s husband accepted a position in Boulder, and the family will be moving soon. Mueller was first elected in 2019. Applicants can start applying for her seat on October 10. The board hopes to make their pick to fill the seat by mid-November. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lyonsrecorder.org
Larimer Co offers one Saturday to get Passport, any county
Larimer Clerk’s Office Hosts Passport Saturday, October 8th. Fort Collins, CO. – The Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Recording Department is a one-stop-shop for passport processing in Fort Collins and will be hosting a special. ==Passport Day==Saturday, October 8==8a.m. to 1p.m. “This is especially unique because an appointment...
kunc.org
Colorado prosecutors take steps to level the scales of justice
For the first time, Colorado prosecutors are providing the public a window into their work. They have published data dashboards online to show metrics such as the racial and ethnic makeup of people they are prosecuting and how long a person is waiting for their day in court. Alexis King,...
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
cpr.org
This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back
From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPS warns parents of driver allegedly photographing elementary students
Westminster Public Schools is warning families to be on the lookout for an SUV seen in the photo below. The district says its driver has been acting suspiciously near one of its schools.The driver was reported photographing students on the elementary campus of the Colorado STEM Academy, off West 72nd Avenue and Irving Street, the district said.Staff approached the SUV and the driver took off, the district said.The SUV appears to be a gray or dark colored two-door Chevy Tahoe from the mid-1990s.The incident was reported to police, who warned other nearby departments about it too.If you or students see this SUV, please call police.
1310kfka.com
Fire destroys Loveland homeless encampment
A wildland fire destroys a homeless encampment in Loveland. The fire broke out Sunday at Taft Avenue and West Eighth Street. It burned nearly two acres in the Cottonwood Run Natural Area. No one was hurt in the fire. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators believe it was likely sparked by either a cooking fire or a discarded cigarette from within the homeless encampment. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
Fort Collins to distribute catalytic converter tracker kits
Drivers in Fort Collins can help protect their cars against catalytic converter theft. The city will distribute the free kits on Oct. 6 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Police Services building (north parking lot), 2221 S. Timberline Road.Those kits include a serial number that can be applied to a vehicle's catalytic converter. That number is then registered with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.If a catalytic converter is stolen, victims can report the serial number to police. If officers ever find detached catalytic converters, they can check the serial number through CATPA to locate the owner."This type of theft has been plaguing our city and our region for years. Anyone can be a victim," said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. "I strongly encourage community members to take advantage of this free opportunity. Together, we can make criminals think twice about targeting vehicles here in Fort Collins."The kits are free but participants must register at fcgov.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Patrol to commercial vehicles: Carrying chains is law
Colorado State Patrol issued a reminder on Tuesday that the state's chain-up law simply boils down to this:"Between September 1st and May 31 on I-70, west of Denver, you are required to carry chains if you are a commercial motor vehicle," Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol explained Tuesday.The idea being a snowstorm could hit anytime between those dates in Colorado, and commercial truckers need to be prepared for anything. The issue is, this is a state law which means many truckers are unaware, traveling across the country. "We're from Florida, so no, no chain laws," truck driver Willime Piere said. Drivers like Piere were given a warning this time, letting them know they needed to buy chains and most importantly know how to use them should they run into issues. "There could be any number of reasons that someone would think they don't need chains, sometimes it is hubris and bravado thinking they can master it," Lewis said. "Sometimes they don't want to take the time, sometimes they don't know how to do it.Ultimately, there is no good excuse, no good reason and that is what we are trying to prevent, catastrophes before they do happen."
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Fugitive on the run in Boulder County, sheriff's office says
A man is being sought by law enforcement after the Boulder County Sheriff's Office say he bolted out of a courtroom when deputies tried to place him in custody.Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Cody Coon, arrived and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road.When a judge remanded Coon, 30, into the custody of the sheriff's office, he ran out the front entrance of the jail, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but he got away, officials say.Shortly after 3 p.m., a deputy saw him on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in the city of Boulder, but he evaded police again. He's still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Cody's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. We also ask the public not to attempt to contact Coon.The sheriff's office says there is no current risk to the general public.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Denver woman sentenced in meth conspiracy
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 35-year-old Colorado woman was sentenced to federal court in Lincoln on Monday for drug charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that Tina Smith was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. District Judge sentenced...
Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card
If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition...
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations
A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Comments / 0