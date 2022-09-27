ALLENTOWN, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's tennis squad defeated rival Muhlenberg College, 8-1, in non-conference action on the road Thursday afternoon. The Greyhounds swept the doubles action to take a 3-0 lead. Sophomores Wyatt Marshall and Ronny Pimentel Ferrer came off the courts first with an 8-1 victory at second doubles while the duo of senior Kieran Pisani and freshman Matthew Labosky earned an 8-2 triumph at third doubles. Sophomore Anthony Ronca and freshman Shayaan Farhad completed the sweep with an 8-4 win at first doubles.

