FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Related
moraviansports.com
Moravian College Men's TennisMoravian University vs Muhlenberg College (9/29/2022)
1. Shayaan Farhad/Anthony Ronca (MOR) def. Benedict Kohler/Noah Katz (MUHL) 8-4 2. Wyatt Marshall/Ronny PimentelFerrer (MOR) def. Eric Abbud/Isaac Shulman (MUHL) 8-1 3. Kieran Pisani/Matt Labosky (MOR) def. Josh Benson/Matthew Wagner (MUHL) 8-2.
moraviansports.com
Moravian Remains Undefeated with Win Over Rival Muhlenberg
BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's tennis team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 7-2 victory over rival Muhlenberg College Wednesday afternoon at Hoffman Courts. How It Happened. The Greyhounds had a 2-1 lead after the doubles action. Senior Julianne Cassady and freshman Izzy Szmodis earned an...
moraviansports.com
Volleyball Post-Game Interview vs. Ursinus
Listen to Head Volleyball Coach Shelley Bauder discuss the team's 3-1 victory over Ursinus College in non-conference action inside Johnston Hall Wednesday evening. #HoundEm.
moraviansports.com
Hounds Defeat Ursinus, 3-1, in Non-Conference Action
BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's volleyball team recorded a 3-1 non-conference victory over visiting Ursinus College in Johnston Hall Wednesday evening. The first set was a back-and-forth contest with neither team leading by more than three points. The Hounds eventually scored the final two points of the set for a 28-26 victory to take a 1-0 lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moraviansports.com
Greyhounds Defeat Muhlenberg on the Road
ALLENTOWN, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's tennis squad defeated rival Muhlenberg College, 8-1, in non-conference action on the road Thursday afternoon. The Greyhounds swept the doubles action to take a 3-0 lead. Sophomores Wyatt Marshall and Ronny Pimentel Ferrer came off the courts first with an 8-1 victory at second doubles while the duo of senior Kieran Pisani and freshman Matthew Labosky earned an 8-2 triumph at third doubles. Sophomore Anthony Ronca and freshman Shayaan Farhad completed the sweep with an 8-4 win at first doubles.
moraviansports.com
Hounds Set to Host Juniata on October 1st to Wrap-Up First Half of 2022 Slate
BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University football team hosts Juniata College in a Centennial Conference game to finish off the first half of the 2022 season on Saturday, October 1. Kickoff is slated for 12:00 p.m. at Rocco Calvo Field in Bethlehem. THE COACHES: Jeff Pukszyn (Moravian '98) is entering...
moraviansports.com
Greyhounds Top Eastern on DeFranco’s First Career Goal
WAYNE, Pa. --- The Moravian University women's soccer team posted its third straight 1-0 shutout, defeating host Eastern University in non-conference action Wednesday afternoon. How It Happened. The squads played a scoreless first half. Sophomore midfielder Lexi Rushatz fired a pair of shots just over the crossbar in the first...
moraviansports.com
Landmark Basketball Including Moravian Women to Play Marquee Conference Games at The Palestra
TOWSON, Md. – All eight Landmark Conference member institutions will have the opportunity to play at The Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, January 15 in an all-day affair. Key conference matchups will be showcased throughout the day with four total games taking place,...
