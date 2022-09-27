Read full article on original website
3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
BPD looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gun point. The department said the robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at the 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road, according to BPD officials. The...
3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, […]
BPD searches for driver that struck pedestrian on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a driver that struck pedestrian, causing major injuries overnight. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Police received a call about a man standing in the middle of the street when...
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
Wasco man killed in Hwy 99 hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 in Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to authorities. Around 9:20 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of northbound 99 and Palm Street regarding a crash. An investigation revealed that a 43-year-old...
Fatal hit and run on State Route 99
A fatal hit and run took place on State Route 99 near Palm Street on Tuesday, September 27th, after two vehicles collided.
Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
Tulare County Sheriff investigating inmate suicide
Correctional deputies say they found 45-year-old Curtis Peck unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night.
Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
Bakersfield Police release August 2022 monthly report
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Special Enforcement Unit released its monthly report for August 2022. According to the report, a year to date gang violence index from 2020 to 2022 found that shootings were cut in half. 60 were reported for 2021 compared to 30 in 2022.
Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
Police: Fatal shooting suspect on the run with daughter, Amber Alert issued
FONTANA, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting fled with his 15-year-old in San Bernardino County Monday morning, according to police. The Amber Alert was sent out to residents in San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern...
Fairfax School District Trustee arrested, charged with fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against a member of the Fairfax School District’s Board of Trustees, which include violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents, misappropriation of public funds and voter fraud according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The […]
Teen found responsible for the Porterville library fire learns punishment
The teen was sentenced to a short-term program of up to six months in juvenile hall, counseling, and 100 hours of volunteer work.
IN-DEPTH: How fentanyl is impacting Kern County
According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 232 deaths.
‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
Wendy Howard assigned courtroom for murder trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex, has been assigned a courtroom for trial. Judge Charles R. Brehmer will preside over Howard’s trial and on Tuesday afternoon is expected to hear motions in limine, where attorneys seek to exclude certain evidence due to […]
Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts. According […]
