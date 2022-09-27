ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

KGET

3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gun point. The department said the robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at the 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road, according to BPD officials. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searches for driver that struck pedestrian on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a driver that struck pedestrian, causing major injuries overnight. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Police received a call about a man standing in the middle of the street when...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wasco man killed in Hwy 99 hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 in Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to authorities. Around 9:20 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of northbound 99 and Palm Street regarding a crash. An investigation revealed that a 43-year-old...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police release August 2022 monthly report

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Special Enforcement Unit released its monthly report for August 2022. According to the report, a year to date gang violence index from 2020 to 2022 found that shootings were cut in half. 60 were reported for 2021 compared to 30 in 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fairfax School District Trustee arrested, charged with fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against a member of the Fairfax School District’s Board of Trustees, which include violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents, misappropriation of public funds and voter fraud according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard assigned courtroom for murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex, has been assigned a courtroom for trial. Judge Charles R. Brehmer will preside over Howard’s trial and on Tuesday afternoon is expected to hear motions in limine, where attorneys seek to exclude certain evidence due to […]
TEHACHAPI, CA

