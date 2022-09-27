Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
Gaylord's powderpuff football game part of successful homecoming week
GAYLORD ― With every homecoming week comes the first set of lasts for the particular high school's senior class; the last homecoming football game, the last homecoming dance, the last pep rally, etc. Those memories live on forever, and this year, the Gaylord senior class decided to create one...
Area high school cancels Friday night football game
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Northern Heights High School in Lyon County announced to parents and fans that they will not play Friday against Olpe. In a statement to parents, the school said: “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole […]
Oklahoma Girls Suit Up for Football Team to Avoid Forfeit
Talk about team pride right here. Over the weekend, a very cool moment took place in Wewoka, Oklahoma. The local high school football team found out last Monday that they would not have enough eligible players to compete in the football game on Friday. This meant the team would automatically forfeit the game. A pair of girls from the softball team heard about the predicament and started practicing with the team all week.
Swenson set fine example choosing family over football
Iowa Park coach Michael Swenson didn’t spend halftime of Friday night’s football game devising new schemes for use against Wichita Falls High. Frankly, Swenson had somewhere more important to be. Instead of delving into halftime adjustments, Swenson was busy escorting his daughter, Micah, as part of Iowa Park’s...
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Sept. 27
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 27. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
KVOE
Emporia High football to host Manhattan for Homecoming
The second half of the high school football season kicks off Friday night. Emporia High has Homecoming as it hosts Manhattan. The Spartans have a 1-3 record. Manhattan enters with a 4-0 record and is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. Coach Keaton Tuttle says the Spartans have to be...
LJWORLD
Lawrence High football hits the road looking for fourth straight victory
Back on the bus for the first leg of a two-game road stretch, the Lawrence High football team travels to Shawnee Mission North on Friday in search of a fourth consecutive win. The Lions (3-1) have rebounded since dropping their home opener in August and are carrying momentum after a 47-6 homecoming win over Olathe East. SM North (2-2) dropped a narrow 35-34 loss to SM East last Friday, a second consecutive loss for the Bison.
ocnjsentinel.com
OCHS launches inaugural girls volleyball team
OCEAN CITY – A new sport has livened up the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth near the Boardwalk. The yells of support from the bleachers could be heard outside the doors Friday afternoon as Ocean City High School’s inaugural volleyball team was playing. The school...
