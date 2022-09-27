Talk about team pride right here. Over the weekend, a very cool moment took place in Wewoka, Oklahoma. The local high school football team found out last Monday that they would not have enough eligible players to compete in the football game on Friday. This meant the team would automatically forfeit the game. A pair of girls from the softball team heard about the predicament and started practicing with the team all week.

WEWOKA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO