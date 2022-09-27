Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Breezy conditions on the way to Central Illinois
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Central Illinois through the early part of next week. Highs today will be near 70° and we'll reach the low-to-mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. It'll be rather breezy this weekend. Our next chance of rain...
MyStateline.com
Another cooler day across the Stateline
Temperatures remained in the mid to lower 50s Wednesday early afternoon as it was another cool day across the Stateline. By the late afternoon temperatures are expected to warm to near 60 degrees. Our normal afternoon high is 71 degrees and those temperatures once again nowhere to be found. We have one more night to get through with very cold temperatures in the mid to upper 30s before we start to see an increase in our nighttime temperatures.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
MyStateline.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens as it moves into the Atlantic
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon near Fort Meyers, FL, heavy rain and wind continued to wreck havoc across the state of Florida. Eventually Ian ‘weakened’ to a tropical storm as it moved towards the east coast of Florida, but was quick to strengthen back to a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening.
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
Byron scores 63 unanswered against Rock Falls
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Tigers are one game back of Stillman Valley in the Big Northern. They would add another win Friday night as they hosted Rock Falls. Byron shutout the Rockets 63-0. The Tigers move to 5-1, while Rock Falls us still looking for its first win at 0-6. For highlights watch the […]
Winnebago captures fourth win at Rockford Christian
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago is closing in on a playoff birth, they captured their fourth win Friday night at home against Rockford Christian. The Indians won 56-18. They move to 4-2, the Royal Lions drop to 1-5. For highlights watch the media player above.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
wlip.com
Supply, Demand, Hurricane Ian Lead to Big Gas Price Jumps in Wisconsin, Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Prices at the pump have seen a dramatic rise on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 23-cents from this point last week, and is back above the 4-dollar mark at $4.15…36-cents above the national average. Lake County jumped 21-cents to an average of $4.20. Wisconsin saw an even bigger jump, increasing by 46-cents over the last week to an average of $3.93…which is 15-cents higher than the national average. Kenosha County jumped 50-cents and also stands at $3.93 a gallon. AAA says gasoline supplies being down, and demand being up…mixed with the massive Hurricane Ian have contributed to the quick rise in prices.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 10-50 With Injuries, In Loves Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
WIFR
Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue. The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. 23 News will update you on this...
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns
Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
WIFR
Rockford man travels to Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a story you hear every day. A hurricane hunter from Rockford finds himself in the middle of a storm, and it could go down as one of the strongest in Florida’s history. “I believe the number is about a million people without...
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss
PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
