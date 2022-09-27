ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calling All Artists Who Live and Work in Culver City! Artist Laureate Deadline Oct. 10

Culver City continues to expand its recognition of the importance of the arts and the many creative artists who are committed to developing their art forms, enriching our community with their exhibits, performances, presentations, and service. The program is a collaboration between the City of Culver City — the City Council and Cultural Affairs Commission — and Culver City Arts Foundation.
CC Chamber Endorses O’Brien and Renteria in Council Race

Following a comprehensive and deliberative candidate selection process, the Culver City Chamber of Commerce has announced that it has endorsed candidates Dan O’Brien and Denice Renteria in the upcoming Culver City Council race, which will be on the November 8 ballot. “Both Dan and Denice have shown leadership, fiscal...
Lisa Skelley to be Featured on KPCC “Local Heroes”

Lisa Skelley, creator of Grace Diner and co-organizer of Feed Culver, will be featured on the KPCC’s Larry Mantle segment on Local Heroes this coming Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. This past June, Skelley was give a given an Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee Service Award from the City of Culver City for her work feeing the community, and her thanks included all who had assisted with the project to keep it going (pictured here.) From the start back in 2009, Grace Diner has offered not just food, but connection and compassion.
