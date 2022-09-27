Lisa Skelley, creator of Grace Diner and co-organizer of Feed Culver, will be featured on the KPCC’s Larry Mantle segment on Local Heroes this coming Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. This past June, Skelley was give a given an Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee Service Award from the City of Culver City for her work feeing the community, and her thanks included all who had assisted with the project to keep it going (pictured here.) From the start back in 2009, Grace Diner has offered not just food, but connection and compassion.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO