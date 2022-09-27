The Great Falls Grange Foundation held its first-ever Estate Sale the weekend of Sept. 24. According to Julie Maher, the program director for the Foundation, the funds from the sale of donated items for the two-day event will benefit both the Foundation's programs and the programs of other Great Falls non-profit organizations that took part in the event. According to the Foundation's website, arrangements had been made for Purple Heart and Habitat for Humanity to pick up all unsold items from the Grange.

