FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
‘Hateful, Ignorant, Wrong’
It's not about bathrooms like it was never about water fountains. That is what a hand-made protest sign held by two Herndon High School students said the morning of Sept. 26 during a school-allowed protest activity. Approximately 300 students gathered in front of the school at 9:45 a.m. as part of a county and state-wide protest demonstration organized by Pride Liberation Project in response revisions to transgender policies in public schools that some called “cruel and anti-trans.“
Herndon High School Hosts Showcase of Bands
Herndon High School hosted the Herndon Showcase of Bands 2022 on September 24. It is the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative's (VMBC) NOVA Regional all-day Marching Band competition. Twenty-seven bands joined The Pride of Herndon and performed at the 25th Annual Showcase kicking off the Marching Band competition season. The ticketed event took place at the Herndon High School Stadium.
Quiet Mowers and Free Fertilizer, the Lamb Mowers
Seventeen woolly lambs and sheep scampered out the back of the trailer, down a ramp, onto the front yard and immediately started chomping voraciously on grass, violets and other vegetation at Tony Bates’s and Mary Thompson’s house on a sunny, Sept. 21 morning. They were the Lamb Mowers,...
Reston National Golf Course: Case Closed
Since I took office almost three years ago, the topic that my office has received the most emails about is the potential redevelopment of Reston's two golf courses, Hidden Creek and Reston National Golf Course. On this question I have consistently stated that any proposal to change the comprehensive plan for these properties from their current respective “golf course” designations would need support from surrounding communities.
‘Take a Moment’
Motor vehicle crashes, bicycle safety and pedestrian safety in Fairfax County; a new campaign called “Take a Moment,” will attempt to address them all at once. On Sept. 27, Chairman Jeffrey McKay (D); Walter Alcorn (D), Hunter Mill supervisor; Steve Steiner, Hunter Mill resident; Police Chief Kevin Davis; John Lynch, VDOT district engineer; Melanie Meren, school board member; and others gathered at the intersection of Wiehle Avenue and the W&OD Trail to introduce the "Take a Moment-Pedestrian, Bike, and Traffic Safety Campaign.
Ribbon Cut on New Mount Vernon Trail Feature
Bicyclists on the Mount Vernon trail have an easier, safer route on a section in Fort Hunt with the recent opening of a new bridge over a gully at trail mile marker four. Although this section has been open to cyclists for a few weeks, the ribbon was cut on the trail on Saturday, Sept. 25 to make it official.
Great Falls Grange Foundation's Held Inaugural Estate Sale
The Great Falls Grange Foundation held its first-ever Estate Sale the weekend of Sept. 24. According to Julie Maher, the program director for the Foundation, the funds from the sale of donated items for the two-day event will benefit both the Foundation's programs and the programs of other Great Falls non-profit organizations that took part in the event. According to the Foundation's website, arrangements had been made for Purple Heart and Habitat for Humanity to pick up all unsold items from the Grange.
Fairfax City Teen Missing Since 1975 Is Identified
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police discovered the remains of a female near a drainage ditch in McLean. But actually, nearly a half-century has passed since former Fairfax City resident Patricia Agnes Gildawie vanished at age 17. During all that time, no one was able to identify...
Mount Vernon Fire Damages Apartments
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 there was an apartment fire in the Mount Vernon Square apartments in the Hybla Valley area. According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, units responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in the 7500 block of Republic Court, which is just off Arlington Drive. The fire was on the top floor with extension into the attic and through the roof. There were no reported injuries. Multiple residents were displaced, and are being assisted, the FCFRD reported.
