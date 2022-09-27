Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The biggest weekend yet of the 2022 Fall Festival Season is upon as, with this Friday through Sunday featuring a wide selection of fun and popular events throughout Delaware and Maryland. Headlined by a featured event at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and a slew of events in historic...
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MD
Despite popular opinion, there are plenty of places to get a tasty bite to eat on the Eastern Shore, you just have to know where to look. Most of the time, the places with the best food are the ones with a barely-noticeable storefront and a half-working website. Viet Taste in Salisbury is no exception. Getting food here is like getting a warm, comforting hug. Here are my favorite menu items that I've tried so far. I'm sure you will love them too.
WBOC
Hurlock Reschedules Fall Fest
HURLOCK, Md.- According to Hurlock town manager, Fall Fest has been rescheduled to October 8, 2022 due to inclement weather. Fall Fest was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st. According to the town's website, train tickets are still on sale.
WBOC
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park
Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware will feel impact from remnants of Ian
The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reports that Hurricane Ian will further weaken over the weekend as it tracks inland. Impact from this system will be felt over the area starting late Friday. Rainfall could range from one inch in the northern part of the state to four inches in coastal areas.
WBOC
People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy
GEORGETOWN, De. -- The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end. According to the Delaware Attorney General, the town council broke the freedom of information act, or FOIA, by providing the Georgetown Historical Society with funding, without going through the proper process. It's why the NAACP and other organizations are asking the state to pursue legal action.
WBOC
2022 Summer Concert Series to Close Friday in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - The 2022 Summer Concert Series will come to a close Friday night in Salisbury with a performance by The Larks at the Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater. Organizers said they had hoped to host one last make-up show for Red Letter Day on Oct. 7 but have decided to close out the series as originally planned.
WBOC
Politics and Seafood Mix at Annual Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. - There was no shortage of crabs, clams or campaign signs at the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake on Wednesday. Co-chair Danny Thompson says organizers embrace the mix of politics and seafood. "A lot of people talk over the dinner table, it's just that our dinner table holds...
WMDT.com
Cambridge hosts first-ever Clean Up Day
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge held their first-ever Clean Up Day over the weekend. The event was all about bringing the community together, cleaning up the city, and getting to know the police. Everyone got a chance to get out, enjoy the weather, and spend some time together. We want...
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
oceancity.com
Rain Policy for Oceans Calling Music Festival in Ocean City, MD
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the West Coast of Florida, aiming at Tampa which has not had a direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years. While the world rightly focuses on Florida and the impending doom there, many in the mid Atlantic area are worried about concerts on the beach.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: Threat at Pocomoke Middle School under investigation
POCOMOKE, Md. – Law enforcement officials are actively investigating a threat received at Pocomoke Middle School Thursday morning. Details are limited at this time. We’re the investigation is being conducted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Criminal Bureau of Investigations, Pocomoke Police Department, and the school Administration of the Board of Education.
WMDT.com
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
Cape Gazette
BrightBloom Centers cuts ribbon at Milford location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford recently hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration with BrightBloom Centers at its new location at 1 Sussex Ave., Milford. BrightBloom Centers offers a safe and enriching environment for children with autism and special needs. Partnering with families and schools, its compassionate team of behavioral specialists uses a science-based approach called applied behavior analysis therapy to help children reach their full potential.
Two Md. State Record Fish Caught off Ocean City
Ocean City’s fishing charters are known for catching big, photo-worthy fish off the coast. But this past week brought even more impressive fishing action than usual, with two Maryland state records broken. Jeff Jacobs, 38, of Calvert County caught a 393-pound swordfish for a new state record during a...
The Dispatch
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
Drunken Brawl At Maryland Condo Leads To Assault Charges For Central Jersey Cops: Report
Two brothers and police officers in Woodbridge are facing assault charges following a drunken fight in an Ocean City, Maryland, condominium, NJ Advance Media reported. Jacob D. Manente, 24, and Zachary L. Manente, 25, were arrested on the 200 block of 5th Street on Friday, Aug. 26, the outlet said citing Ocean City police.
WBOC
Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
WMDT.com
Traffic signal upgrades ongoing in parts of Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury officials are providing an update to the public regarding ongoing traffic signal upgrades. In April of this year, the City of Salisbury was notified of a malfunctioning traffic signal in front of James M. Bennett High School on East College Avenue. Parts were ordered immediately, however, global supply chain issues delayed the arrival of said parts until this week. Officials say the signal has been operating on a timer, which has been equally frustrating for drivers. Upgraders including a new camera, controller, and programming system for the signal were installed on Monday, solving issues that drivers had with the delayed and unnecessary light changes.
