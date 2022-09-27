ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Julio Rodriguez, Logan Gilbert, Eugenio Suarez named local BBWAA award winners

The Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America handed out its annual team awards to the Mariners before Friday’s game. The winners:. The 21-year-old Rodriguez got a standing ovation from the T-Mobile Park crowd when he received his award during a pregame ceremony behind home plate.
Mariners clinch first postseason berth since 2001 on walk-off home run

After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
Mariners fans experience ‘pile of emotions’ after 21-year playoff drought ends

Twenty-one long years of frustration are over. The Seattle Mariners have made the playoffs for the first time since 2001. For many fans, Seattle’s last postseason berth was a literal lifetime ago and for others, Friday was the long-awaited payoff to many years of Mariners mediocrity and a night that none of the 44,754 in attendance Friday at T-Mobile Park will forget.
Jarred Kelenic has played his way into Mariners’ postseason plans

All signs are pointing to Julio Rodriguez returning from the injured list Monday, just in time to play in the final few regular-season games before the Mariners’ first potential playoff series since 2001. Even when Rodriguez returns to his usual spot in center field, Jarred Kelenic won’t be going...
Social media celebrates Mariners ending 21-year playoff drought

Who says storybook finishes can't be more than fiction?. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh swatted a ball off the right-field foul pole, and with it, the collective weight of 21 years of playoff-less baseball vanished in an instant. A walk-off homer in front...
