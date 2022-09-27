Read full article on original website
Mariners going all-in for final push to claim No. 1 seed in AL wild card chase
Mariners going all-in for final push to claim No. 1 seed in AL wild card chase. “Just getting in is a great accomplishment, no question about it,” M's manager Scott Servais said. “We would like to host a postseason game. That is the focus here."
Julio Rodriguez, Logan Gilbert, Eugenio Suarez named local BBWAA award winners
The Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America handed out its annual team awards to the Mariners before Friday’s game. The winners:. The 21-year-old Rodriguez got a standing ovation from the T-Mobile Park crowd when he received his award during a pregame ceremony behind home plate.
Mariners clinch first postseason berth since 2001 on walk-off home run
After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
Mariners fans experience ‘pile of emotions’ after 21-year playoff drought ends
Twenty-one long years of frustration are over. The Seattle Mariners have made the playoffs for the first time since 2001. For many fans, Seattle’s last postseason berth was a literal lifetime ago and for others, Friday was the long-awaited payoff to many years of Mariners mediocrity and a night that none of the 44,754 in attendance Friday at T-Mobile Park will forget.
Jarred Kelenic has played his way into Mariners’ postseason plans
All signs are pointing to Julio Rodriguez returning from the injured list Monday, just in time to play in the final few regular-season games before the Mariners’ first potential playoff series since 2001. Even when Rodriguez returns to his usual spot in center field, Jarred Kelenic won’t be going...
Mariners outlast Rangers, drop magic number to one to end postseason drought
And now the number is one. Put simply, the Mariners are one win or one Baltimore loss away from ending a postseason drought that they begrudgingly inherited, tried to ignore, rationalized their responsibility in it and finally understood it was their burden to carry. Now they are just that one...
Social media celebrates Mariners ending 21-year playoff drought
Who says storybook finishes can't be more than fiction?. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cal Raleigh swatted a ball off the right-field foul pole, and with it, the collective weight of 21 years of playoff-less baseball vanished in an instant. A walk-off homer in front...
