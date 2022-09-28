Read full article on original website
ALERT! New Disney Holiday Decor Is Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know, we know, Halloween is currently in full swing, but we can’t help but get excited when we see or hear about Disney holiday news. We just got an update on all the Holiday Kitchen food booths coming to the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays this year, along with all the entertainment we can expect. Let’s keep this Disney holiday announcement celebration rolling with a new holiday merchandise drop online!
DFB Video: Latest Disney News: Hurricane Ian Impacts Disney World, Holiday News, and a Controversial New Movie
This week has been a pretty busy one for Disney World. We got some brand new 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays news, a new movie announcement featuring a little purple dragon, and Hurricane Ian caused Disney World and other Florida theme parks to close for a couple of days.
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
7 Ways to SAVE on Your October Disney World Trip
When it comes to planning your Disney World vacation, it can be tough deciding where to start. Between park tickets, hotel reservations, booking dining, and more — it can get overwhelming pretty quickly. But, we’re here to help, and we’ve rounded up all the Disney World hotel and ticket discounts you might find this October and beyond!
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: 40th Anniversary Celebrations in EPCOT Have Begun — Join Us!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Bring out the balloons and cake — it’s time to wish a very Happy Birthday to the one and only EPCOT! 🎂 🎈. EPCOT officially turned...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Has Finally Been Released On Disney+!
We’ve been preparing for this day for months. We’ve seen the trailers and sneak peeks, fawned over all the new merchandise, and even shared some recipes to make this day perfect. That’s right, the day has finally come — Hocus Pocus 2 is on Disney+ NOW!
8 Disney Deals on Amazon to Get Your Weekend Off to a Good Start!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. What’s more fun than doing a little shopping on the weekend? Well, maybe it’s shopping for Disney stuff on the weekend!. Okay, but even better than that...
Disney’s Latest Star Wars Ears Are a CHOICE But We’re So Here For It
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. One Star Wars character has inspired some truly interesting merchandise!. We’re talking about Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, who you may also remember from the film...
Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again
This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
DFB Video: 5 More Perfect Days in Disney World
Does a perfect day in Disney World actually exist? What about FIVE perfect days? Only one way to find out!. Let’s figure out how to build YOUR perfect vacation, here on DFB Guide!. Check out our video below about 5 MORE Perfect Days in Disney World. Are you a...
Over a Foot of Rain Has Already Fallen on Disney World
Hurricane Ian has made its way into Florida and caused some extreme flooding and damage. The storm shut down a ton of places — everything from schools to Disney World — and continues to have major impacts. There were both Tornado Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings issued for Central Florida. Now, Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it’s still not done dumping water on the Sunshine State. And now, we know the exact amount of rain that has come down on Disney World so far.
NEW 50th Anniversary Orange Bird CROCS Are Now In Disney World
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. One full year after its start, Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong. If you’re visiting during the party, you can find new fireworks shows, merchandise, and snacks in the parks.
Where To Get the Donald Duck Candy Corn Cup in Disneyland
It’s not officially Halloween in Disneyland until the giant Mickey pumpkin makes its way to Main Street, U.S.A.!. With the Mickey pumpkin in its rightful place, Oogie Boogie Bash on its way soon, and Haunted Mansion undergoing its big The Nightmare Before Christmas overlay, it’s just about time to celebrate Halloween in Disneyland. Along with over 50 (!!) Halloween treats arriving in Disneyland, a seasonal cup just arrived…starring Donald dressed as a classic Halloween candy!
We Ate BUGS in Disney World 😳
What’s the most unique thing you’ve ever eaten in Disney World?. We’re not talking about the standard fare of Mickey pretzels and Dole Whips. We’re talking about those wonderfully unique potato chip flavors you can get at EPCOT’s China Pavilion or that 50th anniversary drink at Be Our Guest that had an actual octopus tentacle in it. Well, we’re trying what might be the most unique snack yet — and it’s got BUGS in it.
Buy Your Own Disney World Fab 50 Statue For $13!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong and will continue into 2023. That’s right — we’re still eating our favorite 50th anniversary foods, collecting some fabulous...
As Guests Shelter in Disney Hotels for Hurricane Ian, Mobile Order Slots Fill Up
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida, bringing extreme winds, rain, and potential flooding with it. In preparation for the storm, Disney World closed its theme parks on Wednesday and Thursday (September 28th and 29th). The Orlando International Airport also shut down commercial operations, which means anyone staying at Disney World hotels is currently riding out the storm inside those rooms.
Thora Birch Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Couldn't Be In "Hocus Pocus 2"
The sequel recently hit Disney+ and it brings back some very familiar faces — but not everyone returned.
Disney World’s NEW Vera Bradley Collection Welcomes You to the Dark Side
Do you collect Jedi and Rebellion memorabilia? Or are you more drawn to the Dark Side, and collect Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, and Kylo Ren merchandise? If you answered the latter, you’ve got a NEW reason to head to Disney Springs. Earlier this year, Vera Bradley released a fun Star...
There’s a Rainbow FIGMENT Cake in EPCOT! Come Try It With Us!
Disney World has had a LOT of new snacks appear in the parks, and there are even more to come!. We’ve seen special food items for fall as well as Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, and now, there are a bunch of items coming for Halloween, too. Another event that’s bringing some new food to Disney World is EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary, so come along with us as we try out a special treat in honor of the celebration!
Phased Reopening After Hurricane Ian, Festival of the Holidays Food Booths, and More HUGE Disney News
It’s been quite the week for Disney World. Hurricane Ian complicated things for a few days — shutting down the Disney World theme parks and causing a phased reopening, plus we’ve gotten huge news about returning offerings and EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. After a stressful few days, you could probably use a little mental escape (we know the feeling). So why not take a second, find a quiet spot, and join us on a virtual trip through the parks and resorts for all the latest Disney news. ❤️ It might just be the 5-minute break you desperately need this week.
