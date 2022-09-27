ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passion in art: WBUR honors POC artists in Greater Boston

On Sept. 22, WBUR CitySpace hosted a celebration honoring emerging artists of color in Boston. The event was a new vision, a riot of colors and different styles giving birth to stunning contemporary works of art. The collective was made up of dancers, mechanics, poets, photographers and fighters for their words.
