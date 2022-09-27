Shelley Lynn Balsiger Combs, age 51, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home. A homemaker, she was a 1989 graduate of Marysville High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Franklin University. She graduated summa cum laude with an international business degree. She was a former associate of Sterling Commerce, Ashland Chemical and Sutphen. A talented musician, she loved singing, especially karaoke. She was known as a good hostess and enjoyed entertaining guests. She will be lovingly remembered as a “wild woman” by family and friends. The “life of the party” she liked campfires and planning parties. She was born September 17, 1971 in Marysville and was preceded in death by her brother, David Michael Balsiger and her grandparents, Thomas and Janet Heil and Elmer and Ethel Balsiger. She is survived by her children, Codey, Lindsey, Aimey and David; four grandchildren; her parents, Paul and Janet Balsiger; and many other relatives. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her children’s college fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

