Deciduous By The Dozen
MARYSVILLE – A number of volunteers, including a few from the Marysville City Council, were on hand at the Scott Family Park, 851 Waldo Rd., Wednesday evening to spruce up the entrance to the city’s newest park. The Parks and Recreation Department kicked up 12 trees – two...
Free Tire Collection Event October 1
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Health Department is hosting a free tire collection for Union County residents on Saturday, Oct. 01 at the Union County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Union County residents are invited to bring unwanted tires from cars, trucks and other passenger vehicles that may be accumulating on their property.
U-Pick Hump Day: Plants, Parades, Points And Pianos
MARYSVILLE – Say what you will, but there is not going to be a lack of things to do in Marysville Wednesday evening. The agenda for Wednesday starts out with a Community Tree planting ceremony at Scott Family Park, 851 Waldo Rd., which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. The Marysville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event and has 12 trees to plant and still needs volunteers to help get the trees in the ground. Interested parties may click here to sign up and help make Marysville and its newest park a little greener.
Bernard W. Burns
On December 14, 1939, Bernard was born at home on his grandparent’s farm on Homer Road in Milford Center, the son of the late Louis G.M. and Fredia (Gugel) Burns. When he was only 9, he lost his mother to cancer, and he carried her in his heart the rest of his life. He grew up helping on his grandfather’s farm, Carl Gugel, and grew up in the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Milford Center, where he was baptized January 7, 1940, and confirmed April 6, 1952. He graduated from Union Local High School in the class of 1957.
Chapman Ford Kicks In $100K For U.C. Fairgrounds Beef Barn
MARYSVILLE – Chapman Ford of Marysville is proud to support the youth of Union County. Fourth-generation owner Joseph Chapman is seen here with his team making a $100,000 dollar donation to help fund the construction of the brand new Chapman Ford Beef Barn located on the Union County Fairgrounds.
Shelley Lynn Balsiger Combs
Shelley Lynn Balsiger Combs, age 51, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home. A homemaker, she was a 1989 graduate of Marysville High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Franklin University. She graduated summa cum laude with an international business degree. She was a former associate of Sterling Commerce, Ashland Chemical and Sutphen. A talented musician, she loved singing, especially karaoke. She was known as a good hostess and enjoyed entertaining guests. She will be lovingly remembered as a “wild woman” by family and friends. The “life of the party” she liked campfires and planning parties. She was born September 17, 1971 in Marysville and was preceded in death by her brother, David Michael Balsiger and her grandparents, Thomas and Janet Heil and Elmer and Ethel Balsiger. She is survived by her children, Codey, Lindsey, Aimey and David; four grandchildren; her parents, Paul and Janet Balsiger; and many other relatives. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her children’s college fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Fairbanks Celebrates Homecoming This Weekend
Fairbanks High School will be celebrating its annual Homecoming this weekend starting Friday with the crowning of the Queen and King prior to the Fairbanks/Triad football game, which is scheduled for kick off at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Dance will be conducted at Fairbanks High School Saturday from 7 to...
Ralph Lloyd Miller
Ralph Lloyd Miller, age 84, of Plain City, passed away September 26, 2022 at Edgewater Place. Born December 10, 1937 in Plain City, Ohio. Member of United Bethel Mennonite Church. Ralph enjoyed horses, travel, flying and country music. He especially loved to talk to people and enjoyed talking about his Amish heritage. He had the ability to fix or build almost anything. Preceded in death by his parents: Lee Roy and Elizabeth (Troyer) Miller; sister: Emma Kauffman; brothers: Clarence Miller, Eli Miller, Wyman Miller, Alvin Miller; brothers-in-law: Raymond Kauffman, Abe Troyer, Joe Gingerich; sisters-in-law: Anna Miller, Wilma Miller, Fannie Miller. Survived by his wife: Catherine (Good) Miller whom he married October 7, 1967; children: David (Julie) Miller, Ann Miller, Robert (Kellie) Miller, James (Christina) Miller; grandchildren: Bradley Miller, Dillon Miller, Darren Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Ryan Miller, Parker Miller, Hazel Miller; sisters: Susie Miller, Fannie Troyer, Arie (Daniel) Hochstetler, Mary Gingerich, Katie (Alvin) Yoder; brother: John (Mary Ellen) Miller. The family will receive friends 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM Thursday, September 29, 2022 at United Bethel Church, 11342 Lafayette-Plain City Rd., Plain City, Ohio where the funeral will be held 10:00 AM Friday, September 30, 2022. Pastor Lonnie Miller officiating. Burial United Bethel Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Bethel Church. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Noteman Road Open To Farmers, Plain City To Sell Impounded Cars
PLAIN CITY – The Plain City Village Council had an abbreviated agenda Monday, with only one resolution and one motion on the docket. It was the first reading for the lone resolution, which will authorize the village administration to sell impounded vehicles. The motion was to have the Village...
Raymond Elementary Students Find Shotgun Shells On School Bus
This morning, Raymond Elementary students found two shotgun shells on bus 46 during their route to school. The students made a trusted adult aware of what they found and we appreciate their responsible actions. Bus 46 runs routes for high school, middle school and elementary students. We are currently investigating...
Homecoming Week At Jonathan Alder
Jonathan Alder High School will be conducting Homecoming Festivities this week, starting with a parade through Plain City at 6 p.m. today, followed by the crowning of the Queen and King prior to the Jonathan Alder/Kenton Ridge football game Friday at JAHS. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The Homecoming...
Marysville FFA Travels To 60th Farm Science Review
The Marysville FFA Chapter traveled to the annual Farm Science Review in London on September 21 where the FSR was celebrating its 60 years of existence. At the FSR, the Marysville FFA members were met with great weather as they had the opportunity to explore and interact with over 600 exhibitors. Here they learned the latest in agricultural technology, with presentations by industry professionals and educators, and received hands-on learning opportunities.
Panthers Pounce On Monarchs
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville varsity volleyball team had a great turn out for Educators Night at Competition Gym Monday as the Monarchs hosted both the Fairbanks Panthers on the court while honoring educators who have made positive differences in many lives prior to the first serve of the match.
Pioneers Pull Together To Lash Lakers
LEWISTOWN – The Jonathan Alder varsity volleyball team hit the road Tuesday night and defeated host Indian Lake in a Central Buckeye Conference crossover match in four sets, dropping the first set 16–25, then sweeping the next three 25–13, 25–22 and 25–23. The Pioneers are now 10-4 on the season and remain 4-1 in CBC Kenton Trail Division play, just one match behind 5-0 Kenton Ridge in the standings.
Plain City’s Maple St. Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
The Maple Street Bridge over Sweeney Run is closed to vehicular traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) directed the closure after a routine inspection uncovered structural deficiencies. The bridge will remain closed indefinitely until emergency repairs are made. As a result of the bridge closure, Maple Street is closed...
Commission Appoints Clark To Regional Council, Prepares For Negotiations With UCSO Employees
The Union County Commission broke into two executive sessions at the beginning to today’s regular weekly meeting. The first executive session was to discuss with Sheriff Jamie Patton the upcoming labor union contract negotiations and collective bargaining agreement with the Union County Sheriff’s Office employees, while the second was to consider an appointment of Taylor Clark as the Union County representative to the Child Abuse and Child Neglect Regional Council, an appointment which was confirmed by a voice vote after the Commission came back into regular session.
UCSO Reports – September 26, 2022
A deputy responded to US Route 33 at Mitchell Dewitt Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Mercedes ML320 that drove off the road and struck a guardrail. The driver, George A. McRae, age 22 of Ostrander, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control. A crash report was taken, #80-22-408.
