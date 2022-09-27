Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
Hurricane Ian brings widespread destruction to Florida's west coast
FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida, swamping city streets with water and smashing trees along the coast. The hurricane's center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. The devastation began to come into focus...
'That area’s never gonna be the same': Houston’s CrowdSource Rescue helping Florida after Ian
HOUSTON — A group of volunteers from Houston who were brought together by Hurricane Harvey are on the ground in Florida to help hurricane victims. CrowdSource Rescue is helping people in the hardest-hit areas where Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic flooding. “Obviously, that area’s never gonna be the same for...
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
Houston-area utility crews head to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian
From CenterPoint Energy Workers to the Red Cross and even a local first responder non-profit -- Houstonians are stepping up to support Florida.
Hurricane Ian images and videos: Cat 4 storm causes widespread damage across western Florida
NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping city streets with water and smashing trees along the coast. The hurricane's center struck Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west...
While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida
Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
Hurricane Ian causes flooding in Naples, Florida
This is a video of flooded streets in Naples, Florida as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Video credit: Naples Fire-Rescue.
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
