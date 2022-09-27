ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Purdue-Minnesota B1G West battle

ESPN’s FPI is projecting the Week 5 slate of college football games, and the B1G West battle between Purdue and Minnesota is of particular interest. The two teams have taken different routes coming out of the gate for 2022 with PJ Fleck’s Minnesota squad off to a dominant 4-0 start to the season. After cruising in nonconference play, the Gophers steamrolled Michigan State on the road 34-7.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Indiana Football Week 5: Meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers

It's been a season of significant change for Nebraska football. Entering the 2022 campaign, Nebraska welcomed in 15 transfers and 18 freshmen, and some thought Nebraska could contend for a Big Ten West title. But those aspirations quickly went down hill before the end of non-conference play. Nebraska started its...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota reveals uniform combination for homecoming showdown vs. Purdue

Minnesota has set its uniform combination for a Week 5 homecoming showdown vs. Purdue, and the Gophers will be going with a classic look for the matchup. Thursday night, Minnesota revealed the team is going with maroon jerseys on top of gold pants on Saturday. The classic look is topped by a maroon helmet with gold accents and a gold facemask.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica provide pick in Michigan vs. Iowa showdown

Greg McElroy and Chris Fallica recently broke down one of the key matchups of the Week 5 slate between Iowa and Michigan. Iowa’s offense couldn’t hit water out of a boat. The Hawkeyes also are good at home against top 10 programs and often walk away with the upset. Both statements can be — and are — true entering Week 5 of the college football season.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State-Northwestern all-time series history

Penn State has established itself as the alpha dog in a number of series against Big Ten opponents. Among those who have struggled to defeat the Nittany Lions is Northwestern, who will look to spring a major upset on the road in Happy Valley in 2022. Penn State leads the all-time series 14-5, with the first meeting coming in 1993. Penn State and Northwestern had never faced each other prior to Penn State joining the Big Ten. Penn State won the first two meetings in the series easily, including in 1994 when the Nittany Lions went undefeated and won the Big...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan returns to Iowa City

The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.
IOWA CITY, IA

