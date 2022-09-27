Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers Prediction and Odds for Week 5 College Football Over/Under, Spread
The Ohio State football team is taking on Rutgers this week in their final home game in a five-game stretch. This is homecoming and will see the Scarlet Knights coming in after the Buckeyes hammered Wisconsin 52-21 last Saturday night. Rutgers happens to be coming in when Ohio State is...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
247Sports
Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season
Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Purdue-Minnesota B1G West battle
ESPN’s FPI is projecting the Week 5 slate of college football games, and the B1G West battle between Purdue and Minnesota is of particular interest. The two teams have taken different routes coming out of the gate for 2022 with PJ Fleck’s Minnesota squad off to a dominant 4-0 start to the season. After cruising in nonconference play, the Gophers steamrolled Michigan State on the road 34-7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Michigan Football
Hawkeyes Play Host to No. 4 Michigan in B1G Championship Game Rematch
Yardbarker
Indiana Football Week 5: Meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers
It's been a season of significant change for Nebraska football. Entering the 2022 campaign, Nebraska welcomed in 15 transfers and 18 freshmen, and some thought Nebraska could contend for a Big Ten West title. But those aspirations quickly went down hill before the end of non-conference play. Nebraska started its...
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota reveals uniform combination for homecoming showdown vs. Purdue
Minnesota has set its uniform combination for a Week 5 homecoming showdown vs. Purdue, and the Gophers will be going with a classic look for the matchup. Thursday night, Minnesota revealed the team is going with maroon jerseys on top of gold pants on Saturday. The classic look is topped by a maroon helmet with gold accents and a gold facemask.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penn State-Northwestern Prediction: Racing Toward Michigan
Penn State gets the struggling Wildcats before setting up the first marquee game of the Big Ten season.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica provide pick in Michigan vs. Iowa showdown
Greg McElroy and Chris Fallica recently broke down one of the key matchups of the Week 5 slate between Iowa and Michigan. Iowa’s offense couldn’t hit water out of a boat. The Hawkeyes also are good at home against top 10 programs and often walk away with the upset. Both statements can be — and are — true entering Week 5 of the college football season.
Iowa transfer Josiah Miamen living a vastly different reality at FIU
Josiah Miamen knows about contrasts.
Previewing Michigan vs. Iowa with a Hawkeyes insider
TheWolverine.com caught up with Hawkeye Report's Tom Kakert to provide insight on Iowa, Michigan Wolverines football's next opponent. Kakert broke down the strengths and weaknesses of head coach Kirk Ferentz's club, made a final score prediction and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
By the numbers: Michigan's history at Kinnick Stadium, key stats, betting trends, more
Michigan Wolverines football is a top-five team, ranked No. 4 in both major national polls. Kinnick Stadium eats those teams up, with Iowa winning five of six home games against such foes since 2008, including a stunning, 14-13 victory over third-ranked U-M back in 2016. It’s gotten to the point...
Penn State-Northwestern all-time series history
Penn State has established itself as the alpha dog in a number of series against Big Ten opponents. Among those who have struggled to defeat the Nittany Lions is Northwestern, who will look to spring a major upset on the road in Happy Valley in 2022. Penn State leads the all-time series 14-5, with the first meeting coming in 1993. Penn State and Northwestern had never faced each other prior to Penn State joining the Big Ten. Penn State won the first two meetings in the series easily, including in 1994 when the Nittany Lions went undefeated and won the Big...
247Sports
How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan returns to Iowa City
The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.
Comments / 0