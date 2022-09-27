Read full article on original website
MPD Reports: Juvenile issues; 8-year-old wont get on bus; assist EMS with combative juvenile; fighting, and stolen property retrieved at school
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Shots fired –...
October 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (09/30/2022)– UNG had 93 cadets complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. This training opportunity allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Maxton Brown of Loganville (30052) completed […]
Kaleb’s Cause Car Show will be in support of 3-year-old Brayden Miller’s Leukemia battle
For the past few months, Brayden Miller, 3, of Monroe has been battling B-Cell ALL Leukemia, a rare illness that has required intensive treatments. Brayden was diagnosed in early May of this year and, after being admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, it was found that what he is suffering from is a very rare, high risk form of Leukemia. As a result, in the past two months he has already undergone 11 spinal taps and many chemotherapy – with many more scheduled still to come.
Honorable Homegoing Service for veteran Landus Swafford, 101, of Loganville
Friday, 7th – 10:am – Interment – GA Veteran Cemetery, Canton, GA (meet at Hopewell NE) Mr. Swafford was guest of honor at the McDonald’s in Grayson last July where a 100th birthday celebration was given for him as he had been a regular and valued customer of that restaurant for many years. Friends from his many visits over the years came out to wish him. His friends and family members attributed his longevity to “his kind spirit and generous heart.”
Movies on Main in Loganville cancelled for Friday night, Sept. 30
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 29, 2022) Due to the potential for high winds and possible inclement weather because of the spin off from Hurricane Ian, the City of Loganville has cancelled the planned showing of Bad Guys at Movie on Main Friday night, Sept. 30. At this time, an alternative date has not been given.
Obituary and funeral service: Roger Ozbolt, 73, of Monroe
Roger Ozbolt, age 73 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
There are two weeks left to get your entry in for the 2022 Walton County Schools Festival of Trees
Registration ends on Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Do you have a love for designing and decorating Christmas trees/wreaths and want to advertise your business/organization in a unique way while supporting 9 out of 15 Parent Teacher Organizations within the Walton County School District?!. Then register to be a Designer...
UNG cadet Adekola, of Loganville, gains overseas experience in summer
DAHLONEGA, GA (09/29/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets and leaders traveled abroad this summer for a wide range of professional development opportunities and events. This included multiple visits to international military academy partners, as well as conferences and leadership courses. Cadets who gained experience abroad this summer included:
Walmart in Loganville, GA is hiring
Walmart in Loganville has openings in the store, in health and in maintenance. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart career website on Sept. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
The Loganville community-wide Prayer Service is at Hope Community Fellowship Church on Oct. 5
The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM -12:30PM on Wednesday, October 5th at Hope Community Fellowship Church located on 4037 Bailey Circle Loganville, GA 30052. The community is invited join with other pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God and to seek...
UNG Cadets, including three local students, excel at Advanced Camp
DAHLONEGA, GA (09/30/2022)– UNG had 93 cadets complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. This training opportunity allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Maxton Brown of Loganville (30052) completed Advanced Camp . Dalton Goins of Monroe (30655) completed Advanced Camp . Austin Seidel...
