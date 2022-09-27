ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Monroe Local News

October 2022

Monroe Local News

Kaleb’s Cause Car Show will be in support of 3-year-old Brayden Miller’s Leukemia battle

For the past few months, Brayden Miller, 3, of Monroe has been battling B-Cell ALL Leukemia, a rare illness that has required intensive treatments. Brayden was diagnosed in early May of this year and, after being admitted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, it was found that what he is suffering from is a very rare, high risk form of Leukemia. As a result, in the past two months he has already undergone 11 spinal taps and many chemotherapy – with many more scheduled still to come.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Honorable Homegoing Service for veteran Landus Swafford, 101, of Loganville

Friday, 7th – 10:am – Interment – GA Veteran Cemetery, Canton, GA (meet at Hopewell NE) Mr. Swafford was guest of honor at the McDonald’s in Grayson last July where a 100th birthday celebration was given for him as he had been a regular and valued customer of that restaurant for many years. Friends from his many visits over the years came out to wish him. His friends and family members attributed his longevity to “his kind spirit and generous heart.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Movies on Main in Loganville cancelled for Friday night, Sept. 30

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 29, 2022) Due to the potential for high winds and possible inclement weather because of the spin off from Hurricane Ian, the City of Loganville has cancelled the planned showing of Bad Guys at Movie on Main Friday night, Sept. 30. At this time, an alternative date has not been given.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Roger Ozbolt, 73, of Monroe

Roger Ozbolt, age 73 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

UNG cadet Adekola, of Loganville, gains overseas experience in summer

DAHLONEGA, GA (09/29/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets and leaders traveled abroad this summer for a wide range of professional development opportunities and events. This included multiple visits to international military academy partners, as well as conferences and leadership courses. Cadets who gained experience abroad this summer included:
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walmart in Loganville, GA is hiring

Walmart in Loganville has openings in the store, in health and in maintenance. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart career website on Sept. 30, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

UNG Cadets, including three local students, excel at Advanced Camp

DAHLONEGA, GA (09/30/2022)– UNG had 93 cadets complete Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, this summer. This training opportunity allowed Cadet Command to assess their proficiency as future officers. Maxton Brown of Loganville (30052) completed Advanced Camp . Dalton Goins of Monroe (30655) completed Advanced Camp . Austin Seidel...
DAHLONEGA, GA

