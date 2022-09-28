Area sports roundup (9/27): UW-Stout volleyball sweeps UW-Superior

Blue Devils sweep Superior

The UW-Stout volleyball team got 12 kills from Sidney Hoverman in a 3-0 sweep of UW-Superior on Tuesday in Menomonie.

Kennedy Barrett dished 32 assists for the Blue Devils, who improved to 10-8 this season.

Locals honored by WIAC

Locals swept this week’s WIAC athlete of the week honors on the gridiron. UW-Eau Claire receiver Nick Kudick was the offensive player of the week, and UW-Stout’s Quinton Williams and Luke Cool earned defensive and specialist honors, respectively.

Eau Claire’s Kiki Kussow was the women’s soccer defensive player of the week, and the Blugolds’ Samantha Fuchs/Clare Palen were the doubles team of the week in women’s tennis.

From staff reports