Broken Arrow, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks

Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
NORMAN, OK
footballscoop.com

How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma

The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
NORMAN, OK
henryettafree-lance.com

38 in a Row!

The regular-season winning streak for the Dewar Dragon varsity football team has been extended to 38-straight games following last Friday’s ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
DEWAR, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ozarksfn.com

Reclaiming the Family Ranch

COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
COUNCIL HILL, OK
visitokc.com

Shopping Secondhand in OKC: Thrifty Finds and High-End Vintage

Buying secondhand is not second best! Quirky pieces and unique finds are waiting for you at one of these vintage and resale stores in Oklahoma City. Thankfully, thrifting is trending, so get in on these environmentally friendly options while they’re hot. Thrifting can be thrilling. If you find it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Conventions coming to Oklahoma City

Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

