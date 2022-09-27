Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks
Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
247Sports
Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American...
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma football: Silly PA antics appear to have cost Sooners in loss to K State
Oklahoma football played a pretty poor overall game on Saturday against Kansas State, and rightfully that added up to a loss against a very game Wildcat squad. One of the worst parts of the game was some of the presnap movement that killed drives a few happening on 4th down with less than a yard to go.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 5 matchup with TCU.
henryettafree-lance.com
38 in a Row!
The regular-season winning streak for the Dewar Dragon varsity football team has been extended to 38-straight games following last Friday’s ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops a Semifinalist for 'Academic Heisman'
The former walk-on wide receiver has eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners so far this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
ozarksfn.com
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
visitokc.com
Shopping Secondhand in OKC: Thrifty Finds and High-End Vintage
Buying secondhand is not second best! Quirky pieces and unique finds are waiting for you at one of these vintage and resale stores in Oklahoma City. Thankfully, thrifting is trending, so get in on these environmentally friendly options while they’re hot. Thrifting can be thrilling. If you find it...
OKC VeloCity
Conventions coming to Oklahoma City
Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
KOCO
Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
Broken Arrow provides more details about canceled BBQ festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow doubled down that it was not at fault for a canceled BBQ festival that was supposed to happen on Sept. 24. The city provided a detailed timeline of events leading up to the day of Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at the Broken Arrow Events Park, on a Facebook post Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Comments / 0