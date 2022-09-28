ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ned Fulmer leaves the Try Guys: A timeline of YouTuber 'scandal' that gripped web

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

YouTuber Ned Fulmer of the Try Guys has left the group, after allegedly cheating on his wife.

On Tuesday (27 September), the group - formed in 2014 at BuzzFeed - posted a statement on their official Instagram to share the news.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” their statement read.

“As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

See on Instagram

The other official Try Guys social media accounts also changed their profile pictures to just the company logo. It used to be cartoons of all four members.

The Twitter and Instagram accounts also unfollowed Fulmer.

But when did this scandal hit the internet?

According to BuzzFeed, the news broke hours after photos were uploaded to Reddit allegedly showing Fulmer kissing his colleague Alexandria Herring at a bar in New York City.

His personal brand has been defined as one of the internet’s Wife Guys.

Fulmer, alongside Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger, created the Try Guys while working as video producers at BuzzFeed in 2014.

In 2019, they created their own channel under 2nd Try LLC , in which BuzzFeed, Inc. has a financial stake.

Having over 7.8 million subscribers on their YouTube, the quartet became well-known for off-the-walls videos trying everything from stand-up comedy to making wigs without instructions.

They would also regularly feature members of their crew: editor YB Chang, podcast producer Miles Bonsignore and video producer Herring, among others.

On Monday (26 September), the now-deleted Reddit account hamilton390 shared screenshot videos of a couple they alleged were Fulmer and Herring kissing in the East Village bar.

“They weren’t even trying to be private,” hamilton390 wrote , as shown in screenshots.

Someone else on Reddit alleged to have seen Fulmer and Herring at a Harry Styles concert in early September.

Fans on social media also realised that Fulmer was left out of the group’s latest videos and removed from the Try Guys theme song sequence.

And after the post, Herring’s fiancé Will Thayer made his Instagram private.

Fulmer and Herring have also unfollowed each other on social media. Chang, the video editor, joined in and unfollowed them.

Fulmer dedicated a lot of his content to his marriage with his wife, Ariel.

She is a staple personality in the Try Guys channel, featuring in series like “ Try DIY With Ned & Ariel ,” “ Try Wives ” videos. Ned’s Instagram bio even includes “@arielmfulmer’s husband”).

Jake LaRosa, who had managed a second channel for the Try Guys, took to TikTok to address the scandal.

While holding up Ned and Ariel’s cookbook Date Night Cookbook, the caption on screen reads: “Good morning to everyone except Adam Levine, John Mulaney and…”

“My last day was Friday,” the captions reads.

@iamjakelarosa

My last day was Friday 🫖🍵 #fyp

After all of this, Fulmer took to his Instagram to address the news, noting that his “family” should have been a priority.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” he continued before adding that his “focus” will be on his marriage and children.

Ariel also took to her Instagram to thank everyone who reached out to her during this time.

“Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she penned.

Indy100 reached out to representatives of Fulmer for comment.











Bride makes her own mother pay for her 'big traditional wedding'

When comes to planning a wedding, not every bride and groom want the day to be a big traditional spectacle, despite what family members may expect.One bride-to-be voiced this to her mum and informed her that she will have to foot the bill if she wants her daughter to have a big wedding.In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the woman questioned whether she was justified in saying this to her mother and provided some context around what was discussed.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterShe detailed how her "mum and dad along with her fiancé's...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Who is MrBeast and why does he have so many YouTube subscribers?

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast online, is an American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who has recently become only the second creator to reach 100 million subscribers.The 24-year-old pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away. The YouTube star documented his live reaction to hitting the milestone on a YouTube stream, where he thanked everyone for their support. "I appreciate every single one of you that watches the videos. This is literally all I've ever done with my life," he said, adding, "All I do...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Apple News users get 'incredibly offensive' racist push alert after hack

People who read Fast Company on Apple News received shocking racist push messages - and it was due to a hack.On Tuesday evening (27 September), the financial news publication shut down its website after the outlet said it was compromised. This hack led to the lewd notifications with racist rhetoric sent to its Apple News subscribers.In a statement given to Indy100 from the company's representative (the statement was also shared on Twitter), they explained that its "content management system account was hacked on Tuesday evening.""As a result, two obscene and racist push notifications were sent to our followers in Apple...
TECHNOLOGY
Indy100

Big Boi brought pet owls to the music studio and fans are obsessed

Big Boi, one half of the musical group Outkast, provoked excitement from fans this week for something outside of music.The American rapper and producer took to his Twitter to unveil a unique interest - bringing his pet owls to Atlanta's Stankonia Studios.One video, uploaded to the platform on Wednesday (28 September), showed one of his nocturnal pets, Hootie.Hootie is a Eurasian eagle-owl, who Big Boi told to flap its wings for the internet.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cLive from Stankonia \u2026\ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffd\u201d — Big Boi (@Big Boi) ...
ATLANTA, GA


Prince George reportedly told a kid: 'My dad will be king so you better watch out'

There are certain perks that come with being a member of the royal family and, despite being 9-years-old, it seems Prince George of Cambridge is already aware of that. As second in line to the throne, the young Prince is being raised with awareness to the responsibilities he will take on one day. After all, he will have to watch his father do the same. But according to a report from a new book about the royals, Prince George is already stepping into that role by warning a fellow student to watch out when messing with him. Sign up for...
RELATIONSHIPS


Here are all the lyrics to Coolio's 'Gangsta’s Paradise' in honour of the late rapper

The rapper Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, who had huge success in the 1990s has died at the age of 59 in Los Angeles his manager has confirmed. Coolio's long-time manager Jarez Posey confirmed to the Associated Press and other outlets that the star had passed away but at the time of writing no cause of death has been revealed. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist was best known for his 1995 single 'Gangsta’s Paradise' (also featuring Kylian Marsh) which was a huge smash hit after being featured in the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds. Others may remember him for...
LOS ANGELES, CA


Is Dua Lipa dating Trevor Noah?

English singer Dua Lipa and comedian talk show host Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumours after they were seen "kissing" in New York City.In a report and photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old songstress and the comedian, 38, were spotted having dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican-fusion restaurant in the East Village, on Wednesday night (28 September).An onlooker told the outlet the two "were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant."The eyewitness also said that it was apparent that "they were into each other" as they sat close to one another during the meal."They left together and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY


Pokemon fans are divided over new Diglett named "Wiglett"

A new Pokémon has been unveiled to appear in the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games, and fans aren’t sure what to think of the uncanny creature.“Wiglett” is a variant of gen-1 favourite Diglett, a mole-type Pokémon most notably for spending most of its time underground. Wiglett, however, is a ground/water-type, and while it shares some resemblance, is noticeably longer, though it does share the same nose. It was first shown during a live-stream at the Pokémon World Ecological Society, with the clip in question immediately garnering attention in the wider Pokémon fanbase.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording...
VIDEO GAMES


Twitter's Liz Truss just said what everyone is thinking about the PM

The Prime Minister has had a torrid time since taking over earlier this month – but at least there’s one Liz Truss who has been enjoying themselves over recent weeks.If you missed it, a viral star was born after Truss was elected leader of the Conservatives, with many world leaders incorrectly tagging a member of the public when congratulating Truss on her victory. Figures including Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson inadvertently contacted the wrong account, and accidentally sent messages to Liz Trussell.Trussell, who has the Twitter handle @liztruss, took to it all incredibly well and hilariously responded to Andersson with:...
U.K.


Arctic Monkeys fans are stressing trying to get tour tickets amid Glastonbury rumours

Arctic Monkeys fans were in for a stressful morning on Thursday (29 September) as presale tickets went live for their huge stadium tour - as rumours continue to fly that they'll be headlining Glastonbury next year.The group will be touring across the UK next May and June, including gigs in their hometown Sheffield, London’s Emirates Stadium, along with Manchester, Bristol, Norwich, Coventry, Swansea, Glasgow and Southampton.General sale tickets will be available from 9am on 30 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets – but it was the presale that sent fans into a whirlwind. One desperate fan hilariously tried to warn...
CELEBRITIES


Stacey Solomon doesn't see why British people should fund the 'wealthy' Royal Family

Stacey Solomon has spoken about the Royal Family again, saying that she doesn’t understand why British people should pay for them. The former X-Factor star became something of an unlikely Republican figurehead recently after a clip of her saying she ‘didn’t get the point’ of the Royal Family from a 2018 episode of Loose Women resurfaced online. The video resurfaced online after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, causing her to come in for criticism online despite the fact it was a few years old. Now, she’s given an interview with the Guardian criticising the Sovereign Grant, which is paid...
CELEBRITIES


Karla Pardini: Mexican TikTok star shot dead after receiving suspicious phone call

Mexican TikTok star, Karla Pardini, has been shot dead shortly after accepting a mysterious phone call urging her to go outside. At around 10.30pm on 20 September, the 21-year-old received an ominous call which lured her outside – and she, sadly, never returned. "According to information provided by her mother, she received a call, went outside, and that’s when the attack occurred," Sinaloa prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñonez said.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBefore the young woman's death, Pardini garnered over 90,000 followers on TikTok, regularly posting fashion and dancing content. Her final video on the day of...
BEAUTY & FASHION


Weatherman sparks debate after 'failing to rescue stranded kitten during Hurricane Ian'

A weatherman has sparked a debate after being accused of 'failing to save a stranded kitten' amid the devastating Hurricane Ian. Dylan Federico for WINK News shared the footage filmed outside the news agency’s TV station in Fort Myers, writing: "Storm surge is rising rapidly outside WINK News."A kitten is on the bench trying to escape the water. The doors are locked but we’re trying to get the kitten inside."The post has since been deleted, but that didn't stop Twitter users from jumping in with their polarised views. One said: "Your next tweet better be a picture of you standing...
FORT MYERS, FL


People asking if right-wing pundit has ever been on plane after rant about toilets

Paul Joseph Watson, a far-right internet personality, appeared to delete a tweet after suggesting airplanes have a 'male' and 'female' bathrooms. In the tweet, Watson sarcastically responded to an article from The Telegraph about the airline Virgin Atlantic allowing flight crew and pilots to choose from the traditional female or male uniform. This means airline crews may express their gender identity regardless of sex. In response, Watson sarcastically wrote, "Pretty bigoted how they're still maintaining 'male' and 'female' toilets on the plane. I want to see the s*** show of 'gender neutral bathrooms' unfold at 30,000 feet."Sign up for our...
AIRPLANE


Fans think hawk flying over Taylor Hawkins tribute was the man himself

Foo Fighters fans captured a hawk soaring above the Kia Forum arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as fans gathered to remember the late musician Taylor Hawkins. The video, posted to the Foo Fighters Reddit forum, shows the large bird flying high above the venue, shortly before the doors to the concert opened. "Tell me Taylor is here, without telling me Taylor isn’t here," a person commented on the video. Hawkins unexpectedly died earlier this year at 50 years old. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe tribute concert is the second the Foo Fighters are hosting in...
LOS ANGELES, CA


The worst 7 Saturday Night Live hosts of all time from Donald Trump to Steven Seagal

Presenting Saturday Night Live isn’t just a chance for a celebrity to shine outside of their customary spotlight – it’s almost like a rite of passage, or induction into Hollywood. You haven’t made it big unless you’ve graced the halls of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. However, considering the show is filmed live, things don’t always go as planned. There are times when a guest will break character, (we’re looking at you Jimmy Fallon) forget their lines or simply act out. At some celebrities just aren’t naturals at comedy. Then again, that only makes for a more entertaining show – and there’s...
POTUS
Community Policy