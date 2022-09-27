ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Top-rated Halloween attraction in Salt Lake City

Fear Factory is rated one of the top Halloween attractions in the world!. It's made up of six buildings, six stories high with two underground passages. Fear Factory is open select nights this fall through Saturday, November 5th. Click here for hours of operation. They are located at 666 W....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park City Wine Fest 2022

Park City Wine Fest 2022

The Park City Wine Festival for 2022 features 70 different wines and the introduction of Wine Clubs to Utah. Get all the details about Utah's new Wine Clubs (all 6 of them!) at https://www.vin7000.com/. Availability for the Wine Fest is limited due to the popularity of the event; but if...
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Cooler and dry in the north; More storms across the south

SALT LAKE CITY — It's going to feel like fall again!. A cold front is making it's way south across the state today. Behind it, cooler, dry air is moving into northern Utah. Showers and thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon and evening across central, southern, and eastern Utah. Some storms could bring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

SALT LAKE CITY — As Hurricane Ian continues to ravage Florida as a monster storm, those in need are already desperate for help. Speaking before the storm made landfall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked that if people were looking to donate, that they donate money instead of good and services.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
How could you grow plants on Mars?

How could you grow plants on Mars?

If you haven't been to see the life-sized model of the Mars rover and helicopter at Clark Planetarium yet, you need to go!. The exhibit is on display in the lobby, but will only be there until November 6, 2022. All of Clark Planetarium's exhibits are FREE!. Jenny went to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fall is in the air in this Family Fun with Fox 13

West Jordan is having a Get to the River festival on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:30pm to 7:30pm each day. You can watch artists create chalk art along the Jordan River Trail. Click here for more information. Come enjoy music, games, photo ops and food...
PROVO, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Support local restaurants at the 10th Annual Dine About Park City

The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is almost here. It runs Saturday, October 1, 2022 through Sunday, October 9, 2022. It's a great time to indulge in world-class cuisine for an incredible value. 16 Park City Area Restaurant Association member restaurants are offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20...
PARK CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall at near Cat. 5 strength

FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian’s eye made landfall Wednesday afternoon after top sustained winds increased early Wednesday morning to 155 mph, making it a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is 2 mph shy of becoming a Category 5 storm. LIVE: Watch current radar of Hurricane Ian approaching Florida. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

More showers & t-storms; Colder tomorrow!

One more day before it starts to feel like fall again!. Moisture spreading north across the area will bring more showers & thunderstorms today. They're most likely across the north this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could bring strong, gusty winds. A cold front will move into Northern...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Still warm; Showers & thunderstorms developing

We've got both warm AND wet weather on tap for Wednesday!. Moisture will increase and spread north across the area today. As a result, showers & thunderstorms will become more likely as the day progresses. Storms are least likely across SE Utah, where it's still fairly dry. Thunderstorms will become even more likely across the north tomorrow, mainly late in the day.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Ward MD 6th anniversary event

Ward MD and Form Derm Spa are excited to celebrate their 6th anniversary and you are invited to join. The party starts on October 3rd at their Cottonwood Heights location and kicks off the week of celebrations and giveaways. For the 6-Year Anniversary Event they will be giving away $45,000...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
Liberty James' "Ride To Be Alive"

Liberty James' "Ride To Be Alive"

Ride to support Veterans, First Responders, and their families with the Honor365 Charity Foundation. On this day of remembrance, we’ll be honoring those who have sacrificed the most – risking their lives to make us safe, happy, and free. Event starts at 8:00 am and finishes at 5:00...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
