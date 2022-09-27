Two days after his Warner University football team lost 98-0 to Stephen F. Austin in one of the most lopsided games of all time, Dialleo Burks channeled his inner P.T. Barnum. Like the 19th-century circus impresario once said, there’s no such thing as bad publicity. It was in that vein that Burks recalled a conversation he had last week with the production manager for the ESPN+ streaming service that carried Saturday’s blowout. “Nobody knows about Warner, but they’re going to know about you after this game,” Burks said Monday, quoting the production manager. “He didn’t say we were going to get beat 98-0 or we would come out victorious. He said people would know about Warner. Now there’s a chance for people to see what we’re doing, and you can take that from a good side or a bad side. I know how we’re looking at it.” Burks is in his first season at the small Christian school in Lake Wales, Florida, and he sees the high-profile loss as a building block for his program and a lesson for his 121 players.

