Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile’s cash-for-trash program is ‘amazing,’ homeless advocate says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Picking up trash along Howells Ferry Road this week, Paul Carroll stopped to contemplate where he was and where he had been just a short time ago. The Mobile man had hit rock bottom, losing his career and his home. “It’s from addiction, pretty much, alcoholism,”...
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
utv44.com
Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
Potbellied pig spotted in Mobile neighborhoods, proving hard to catch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big potbellied pig has been on the loose since Friday, with many spotting the pig running through neighborhoods in Mobile. In a video taken by neighbors who live off Shenandoah Road, they found the pig in front of their homes. Neighbors said the pig had great speed and outran a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
utv44.com
Aaronville residents raise concerns over Foley Housing Authority demolition site
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents in the Aaronville community are raising concerns over a demolition site on Foley Housing Authority property, which they claim is spewing dust into their neighborhood. Piles of rubble are all that remain of what once was Section 8 housing by the Foley Housing Authority...
WPMI
National Coffee with a Cop Day October 5 2022
National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5, 2022. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited...
George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WPMI
Mobile Baykeeper argues Alabama Power should recycle coal ash, not cap it in place
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Baykeeper filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power on Monday over the coal ash storage at Plant Barry in Mobile County. The environmental watchdog group argues the coal ash is polluting the groundwater and should not be kept next to Mobile River. The group also says Alabama Power should recycle more of the material, like other utility companies are doing.
utv44.com
Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Mobile putting the brakes on traffic congestion at Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is giving engineers the green light to improve busy roads on Dauphin Street near I-65. Bumper-to-bumper traffic is almost an everyday occurrence on Dauphin Street. The City of Mobile says it wants to change that. “For those of us that go that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Local Red Cross, Salvation Army assist those devastated by Hurricane Ian
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our local Red Cross and Salvation Army are sending volunteers and staff to help house and feed Hurricane Ian victims. Cecil Morris is about to go on his 13th deployment to a disaster zone for the Salvation Army to feed people in crisis. "A lot...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
WKRG
Smiles Behind The Shield: A surprise pep rally for the Daphne Police officer who changes students’ lives
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and staff teamed up for one of our biggest Smiles Behind the Shield surprises yet. For this Smiles Behind the Shield Award, WKRG News 5 went to a pep rally at Daphne Middle School, but not even all of the students were in on this surprise.
utv44.com
Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
Because Waffle House has a reputation for staying open through most weather events or reopening quickly, a closed restaurant is a sure sign that a serious storm is imminent.
WPMI
Emergency overdose treatment administered 15 times in AL schools this school year
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama State Department of Education says roughly 90% of high schools in the state now keep emergency opioid overdose medicine Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, on campus. This school year alone, it's been administered 15 times statewide. "It is not required, but it...
Comments / 0