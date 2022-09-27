ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

utv44.com

Daphne SRO's combat marijuana usage in kids

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Recreational marijuana us is now legal in 19 states. Medical marijuana is legal in 39 states, including Alabama. Some kids see it being legalized and don’t consider the real dangers of the drug. Experts say developing brain cannot handle marijuana. Student Resource Officers in Daphne have produced a plan to try to reduce marijuana usage in students. SRO's tell us kid's don't think marijuana is a bad thing.
DAPHNE, AL
Theodore, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
Theodore, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

National Coffee with a Cop Day October 5 2022

National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5, 2022. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Michael Finley
WPMI

Mobile Baykeeper argues Alabama Power should recycle coal ash, not cap it in place

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Baykeeper filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power on Monday over the coal ash storage at Plant Barry in Mobile County. The environmental watchdog group argues the coal ash is polluting the groundwater and should not be kept next to Mobile River. The group also says Alabama Power should recycle more of the material, like other utility companies are doing.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Mobile's missing pig quite popular at Corpus Christi Catholic School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig NBC 15 first told you about on Wednesday appears to still be on the run. The pig gained quite the popularity after traveling through a number of Mobile neighborhoods. According to a Facebook post of a story NBC 15 produced, a woman claimed that the pig was her mother's.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL

